On Arijit Singh's Retirement From Playback Singing, Adnan Sami Says, 'It Was Not An Impulse Decision'

Singer-composer Adnan Sami has weighed in on Arijit Singh stepping away from playback singing, saying his decision should be "respected" and not speculated upon.

Earlier this year, Arijit Singh shocked both the film and music industries, along with his fans, when he announced his retirement from playback singing in a social media post.

"He's made a conscious decision to retire from playback singing. Whatever his decision is, one should allow him the space and respect that decision. He hasn't arrived at that decision on impulse; it must be a very well-thought-out one," Adnan Sami told PTI in an interview.

Speaking on the sidelines of the launch of his new single, Lipstick Laga Ke Nazar Utar Le, under Zee Music Company, Adnan Sami added that Arijit Singh is under no obligation to explain the reasons behind his decision publicly.

"It must be for a very good reason, which he knows. It is not necessary for him to disclose that, or perhaps in due course, the world will find out why. It's his life, and when he feels ready to share the reason, he will do so - if he feels like it. But that space should be given to him," he explained.

Adnan Sami's remarks come at a time when Arijit Singh's decision to step away from playback singing at the height of his career has triggered widespread discussion about mental health, emotional exhaustion, and the pressures associated with the music industry.

The 54-year-old singer-composer described it as "unfair" to generalise or speculate about the reasons behind Arijit Singh's decision.

"Taking a break from work is subjective, and you can't generalise it for one particular reason. Everybody can have different reasons behind it," he said.

Addressing questions around industry pressures, Adnan Sami said that while different music labels and companies operate within their own frameworks, artistes are ultimately free to choose what works best for them.

"They are simply hoping that the people who collaborate with them will follow that particular policy. It may suit some people, but not others, and some companies are very rigid about the direction they want their releases to take, subject-wise."

"Some are very open to giving more freedom, while others are not. If you don't feel like following it, nobody is putting a gun to your head. The problem arises when an artist feels that he or she will be in trouble if they don't follow it. So, you're putting that pressure on yourself," Adnan Sami added.

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