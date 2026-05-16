Salman Khan Reveals He Has 'Never Read A Script' In His Entire Career: "I Have Written Them"

Salman Khan is undoubtedly one of the biggest names in Indian cinema. Over the decades, the superstar has delivered multiple blockbusters that have shaped the commercial landscape of Bollywood. However, a recent revelation about his process of choosing films has left the fans surprised.

During an interview with Variety India, the Sikandar star revealed that he has never actually read a single movie script in his entire career. The promo of the chat showed Salman Khan surprising fans with his candid revelations about his filmmaking process. “I have never read a script in my entire life. I've written them, but I've never read them,” the actor said in the video.

Earlier, Salman Khan had revealed that he preferred to understand a film's feel and commercial potential rather than reading a complete script. He also noted skipping detailed script readings to avoid overthinking, but admitted to writing his own scripts and ideas.

Salman Khan On His Luxury Watch Collection

Salman Khan also took this opportunity to address the constant buzz around his luxury purchases. The actor is often seen sporting a wide range of luxury watches reportedly costing over Rs 1 crore during public appearances and events. Talking about his luxury watch collection, the superstar teased that the pieces do not actually belong to him. “You see me wearing watches, but that doesn't mean the watches are mine. It is this friend's and that friend's watch,” he added.

Salman Khan's Upcoming Films

Salman Khan was recently seen in a cameo appearance as Jiva Mahala in Raja Shivaji. Directed by Riteish Deshmukh, the film featured Riteish in the titular role alongside Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Genelia Deshmukh, Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan, and Mahesh Manjrekar, among others. Salman Khan's performance as a fierce warrior in the film became a major talking point on social media.

Up next, Salman Khan is all set to star in Maatrubhumi.