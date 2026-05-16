Anurag Kashyap Calls Out India's Obsession With Cannes Red Carpet, Reveals Why No One Saw Him On Opening Day

Over the years, film lovers, critics and actors and filmmakers from varied industries have headed to Cannes, the most celebrated film festival in the world. However, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap said in a candid chat that the purpose of Cannes is long forgotten and that India's obsession with Cannes is just the 'red carpet.'

What's Happening

In conversation with film critic Sucharita Tyagi, Anurag Kashyap said, "In India, the problem and obsession with Cannes is only to walk the red carpet. They don't understand that there is a festival, and the purpose of it is beyond the red carpet."

Speaking of why no one knew the director was present on opening day, he said, "Hum log side se chale jaate hain (we head in from the side)."

"There is a lot of misinformation in India, and the producers fear festivals. So what happens is they are never in time. They are delayed. And even if the film had a chance to showcase itself in any of the categories, they lose that chance because they are never in time," added Anurag Kashyap.

The Nishaanchi director concluded by saying that Cannes was beyond the red carpet glamour. Unfortunately, Indian celebrities coming to the Cannes market weren't watching enough films.

Indian Celebrities At Cannes 2026

So far several Indian stars such as Alia Bhatt, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, Aditi Rao Hydari and Urvashi Rautela have been spotted.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, the OG queen of Cannes, is expected to attend too.

About Anurag Kashyap

His last release was the 2025 film Nishaanchi, released directly on Prime Video. His next film is Bandar, which stars Bobby Deol and Sanya Malhotra and is expected to arrive in cinemas on June 5.

Anurag Kashyap was also seen in Dacoit: A Love Story, alongside Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur.

ALSO READ | How Mallika Sherawat's 'Low-Cut' Blouse Went Viral 20 Years Ago During Cannes Debut With Jackie Chan