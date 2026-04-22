Kalki Koechlin On Anurag Kashyap Divorce: 'Therapy Alone Not Helpful, Need No-Contact If You Hurt Each Other'

Anurag Kashyap's cult classic Dev D was released in 2009. It's been 17 years, and the film is re-releasing in theatres on April 24, 2026. It is indeed unbelievable, as Kalki Koechlin, who made her Bollywood debut with the film, concurs.

In an exclusive conversation with NDTV, Kalki Koechlin reacts, "I'm in shock. I'm only 17 years old. It's exciting, of course; it was such a special film, my first film. I am wondering if I'll even get to catch it at the theatre. It would be fun to go and watch people's reactions."

Dev D holds a lot of memories for Kalki; it was also on this film set that she fell in love with her first director, Anurag Kashyap. They got married on April 30, 2011 in Ooty, but their marriage was short-lived as they divorced on May 19, 2015, owing to frequent fights.

On Taking Time To Become "Friends With The Ex"

Kalki Koechlin gets candid when asked about the age-old question, "How do you stay friends with your ex?"

The actress has been honest about how it has not been an easy ride. It took years of therapy. But does that alone help?

Kalki says, "I don't think therapy alone helps. Firstly, when you're going through a lot of grief, it's sometimes even hard to do therapy because you need to feel your grief for some time. Therapy helps in the long term, and I highly recommend it."

"In the long term, if you don't want to hold grudges against some people who've hurt you, it's a wonderful tool to go back way in the past and to cope with the future because people are going to hurt you all the time. So to cope with that, it's a great mechanism over the long term. But I think in that time when it's really raw, when you've really hurt each other, it's very important to have a period of non-communication," adds the actress.

Furthermore, she continues, "They say if you've been in a relationship for however long you've been in the relationship for, you should spend half that time being away from each other. If you've been together for six months, three months-you don't communicate. I think it's quite a nice measurement. I don't know who came up with it, but I think it makes logical sense. You need that much time."

She concludes by saying how it is imperative that one takes out all the anger, rage, and pain. Talk to one's girlfriends or family and not with the person who gave it to you.

Kalki says, "That's not everything that they are. And then you start to remember the good things you had. And that's when you have a clue. Once you start remembering the good memories from your relationship, that's when you're like, okay, I might be ready to meet this person again."

Kalki Koechlin and Anurag Kashyap continue to have an amicable bond after separation. After Dev D, they worked together in That Girl in Yellow Boots (2010), co-written by her, and also Sacred Games 2 (2019).

Kashyap also presented the 2023 film Goldfish, starring Koechlin and Deepti Naval.