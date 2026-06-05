From 65 Kg To 58 Kg: Dubai Woman Shares 5 At-Home Exercises That Helped Her Lose 7 Kg

We often think losing weight means following a strict diet, spending hours in the gym, doing intense workouts, and giving up our favourite foods. But even after all that effort, results can sometimes feel slow, leaving us frustrated. The truth is, weight loss is not just about working hard; it's also about working smart and staying consistent.

Take notes from Dubai-based fitness, strength, and yoga coach Tripti, who runs the Instagram account @triptifitflow. She recently shared her weight-loss journey, revealing that she lost 7.7 kg in just two months. Known for posting workout routines, diet plans, and fitness tips, Tripti's latest transformation video has caught the attention of many people on their own weight-loss journeys.

In the video, she shared five simple yet effective exercises that can help burn more calories, target belly fat, and support faster weight loss.

Sharing her experience, she wrote, "I recently lost 7.7 kgs by doing these compound exercises and eating clean, which played a big role, speeding up fat loss and improving my overall fitness."

1.Knee-To-Elbow Crunches

Tripti began her workout with knee-to-elbow crunches, an exercise that helps activate the core and lower body. For beginners, she recommended performing 10 reps on each side using only body weight.

“Exhale while lifting your leg up and inhale as you return to the starting position. Keep your core engaged and maintain a straight posture throughout the movement,” she advised.

For those who work out regularly or hit the gym, Tripti suggested adding weights and increasing the count to 20 reps. She also emphasised focusing on controlled movements rather than speed to ensure better muscle engagement and activation.

2. Standing Knee-to-Toe Touch

Next, she performed standing knee-to-toe touches, a simple exercise that targets the core, hamstrings, and hip flexors while improving balance and flexibility. “Keep your core tight, start slowly to learn the movement and then increase the intensity.” As per Tripti, beginners can start with 10 reps on each side using just their body weight. She then performed the same exercise while holding a 10kg dumbbell. Those looking for an added challenge can increase the pace or perform 15-20 reps per side while maintaining proper form.

3. Knee Twist Exercise

Tripti then moved on to knee twists, an exercise that helps strengthen the obliques and improve torso mobility. To perform the movement, lift one knee and twist your upper body towards it, engaging your core throughout. Beginners can aim for 10 reps on each side. To make the movement more challenging, she suggested adding a dumbbell or weight plate. Advanced exercisers can hold a 5-10kg weight while performing 15-20 reps per side, focusing on controlled twists rather than speed.

4. High Knees (or High-Knee March)

The workout also included high knees, a cardio exercise that activates the core, glutes, and leg muscles while boosting endurance. Beginners can perform a 10-12-repetition high-knee march, lifting the knees to waist height at a comfortable pace. For increased intensity, those with prior workout experience can hold light dumbbells in each hand while performing high knees for 45-60 seconds. Maintaining an upright posture and pumping the arms can further enhance the workout.

5. Overhead Dumbbell Lateral Leg Raise

To wrap up the routine, she performed overhead dumbbell lateral leg raises, an exercise that targets the shoulders, core, glutes, and outer thighs while also improving balance and stability. Beginners can start with 10 reps on each side using only their body weight, focusing on keeping the core engaged and maintaining an upright posture throughout the movement.

For an added challenge, Tripti suggested holding a dumbbell overhead while performing the exercise. Those who regularly work out can use a moderate-to-heavy weight and increase the count to 15-20 reps per side. The key is to avoid leaning sideways and perform each leg raise in a slow, controlled manner for better muscle activation.

She concluded the video saying, “Combine these exercises with clean eating, proper sleep and daily movement and you'll start noticing change not just in weight but also in your strength, energy and confidence. Remember consistency is the key and discipline is what truly brings results.”

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