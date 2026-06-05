Suniel Shetty, 64, Reveals What He Eats In A Day To Stay Fit: Coffee With Date, Dinner Before 6 pm

Actor and film producer Suniel Veerappa Shetty needs no introduction. He has been an integral part of the entertainment industry with a career spanning over four decades. He has featured in Border, Mohra, Hera Pheri, Dhadkan, and Main Hoon Na, among others, and delivered memorable performances.

But the 64-year-old actor is a fitness enthusiast. He is a grandfather to Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's daughter, Evaarah, but appears to be aging in reverse. In a recent interview with Curly Tales, he opened up about his diet and workout routine.

Suniel Shetty On Eating Clean While Travelling

During the interview, the actor was in Dubai and said that he loves the food, especially salads and kebabs in the city. "Anything Dubai does with food, especially the Arabic side of food, is magical," he added, appreciating the culinary landscape of the City of Gold.

He further shared that when he is in Dubai, he drinks coffee in the UAE style. The actor mentioned that he does not add milk or sugar to the concoction and enjoys his black coffee with a date.

"I am very clear about how I need to have my food, I know what my quantities are, I know the timings of my meals, I know the quantities of oil or sugar that go into my diet," the Main Hoon Na actor shared, adding that he makes sure to eat clean and healthy even when he is on vacation.

What Suniel Shetty Eats For Breakfast, Lunch, And Dinner

Suniel Shetty shared the secret behind his fitness at 64. And it's not just his workout routine. The actor is quite particular about what he eats, how much he eats, and when he eats.

He keeps his breakfast simple and high on protein. It is one of the best ways to begin your day. For lunch, he shared that his meals are a blend of good carbohydrates, fats, and protein. He further noted that as a South Indian, he has to have rice, but he keeps the portion on his plate under control.

His meals are made with a small amount of oil, and he makes sure to have a healthy mix of everything in the right portion for dinner. But he eats his last meal of the day before 6 pm, allowing enough time for digestion before he goes to bed.

Shetty further noted that when he is in Mumbai, he wakes up at 5:30 am to work out, and he continues with a similar routine on holiday. He takes it easy on vacation and goes to exercise around 8 am, but he makes sure that he does not completely let go of himself while holidaying.

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