How Kriti Sanon Got A 'Lean, Not Size Zero' Bikini Body For <i>Cocktail 2</i>

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie Cocktail 2, followed a strict fitness plan to achieve that stunning frame. On Thursday, the actress took to the Stories section of her Instagram and re-shared a Reel from her fitness coach and Indian footballer, Karan Sawhney.

In the video, Kriti can be seen setting her foot on a steep incline walk. She said in the video, “Karan, I just want you to see this. Inclined walk."

The video then cuts to Karan explaining her fitness plan and how the actress went with the plan. He said, “The brief for Cocktail 2 was different from anything done before for Kriti. For the first time, she was doing a bikini scene. We were training six times a week. We had to have our abs showing. She had to be super toned, super fit, super lean throughout the movie."

He further mentioned, “And the kind of training we did for it this time, with her nutrition, with her sleep, with her food, we included a lot of inclined walks. She was eating a high-protein diet. We were in a sort of deficit, but with a lot of strength training and basically staying active throughout the day. I mean, it was a challenge, but as you can see, she pulled it off."



He also penned a long note in the caption, as he furnished the details of the fitness plan, as he wrote, “When @kritisanon and I first had a chat, we didn't just have a fitness goal; we had a director's vision to bring to life. She was stepping into the role of Ally in Cocktail 2. And with that came something that pushed her harder than anything before: her first-ever bikini scene. That's not just a physical challenge. That's mental. That's emotional. That's showing up every single day even when you don't feel like it. She had to be fit and lean, NOT SIZE ZERO! The brief was clear and uncompromising. Super lean. Super toned. Abs that actually show on camera. Strength that reads through the screen."

He went on, “But this was the real challenge; don't lose the glow. Don't hollow out the face. The director @homster needed Ally to look fit AND luminous. Too lean and you lose that. Too soft and you miss the mark. That's the fine line we walked. Every. Single. Week. Here's what the journey looked like behind the scenes. Heavy strength training to build shape and definition. Incline walks for slow, sustainable fat burn without muscle loss Zone 2 cardio to keep the metabolism working without burning her out. Nutrition dialled in to protect the face while leaning the body. Regular director briefings factored into every phase of the plan. Dedication. Consistency. Discipline. Kriti brought all three relentlessly”.

“This wasn't just about looking good for a scene. This was about honouring the character, the director's vision, and most importantly, herself. Ally is real because @kritisanon made her real. So proud of you. This is just the beginning," he added.



Also Read: Cocktail 2 Trailer Spins The Wheel Of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Loveology: 'Pyaar Dosti Hai'

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)