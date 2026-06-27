How Shahid Kapoor Built His Lean <i>Cocktail 2</i> Physique On A High-Protein Vegetarian Diet

Cocktail 2, starring Rashmika Mandanna, Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor, is enjoying a successful run at the box office. Among the biggest talking points is Shahid's lean and toned physique, catching fans' attention ever since the film's announcement.

To prepare for his role, the actor reportedly followed a disciplined fitness regime backed by protein-rich meals, mindful nutrition and simple daily habits. In an interview with Man's World, celebrity nutritionist Nicole Kedia shared a closer look at Shahid's diet and lifestyle choices that helped him get camera-ready for Cocktail 2.

Diet Plan For Cocktail 2

"Protein is prioritised in every meal," Kedia said, paired with strategic carbs to fuel energy and training. The approach stays the same whether he's cutting or maintaining. Shahid starts most days with chia seed water. For breakfast, he prefers vegetable uttapam with sambar and coconut chutney.

“Lunch is usually balanced with vegetables, millet or rice, and a protein source like paneer or lentil. He loves his Indian lunches,” Kedia told the publication. As for dinner, his meal “often includes soup, a protein-packed wrap and sautéed vegetables that help support recovery and muscle repair.”

One of the biggest misconceptions in fitness is that building muscle requires a meat-heavy diet. Kapoor's nutrition plan proves otherwise. "Indian cuisine provides excellent vegetarian protein sources. With the right modifications, carb-heavy meals can easily be turned into protein-packed options,” Kedia said.

Her meal plan also includes protein-enriched khichdi with lentils, chickpea biryani paired with vegetable raita and moong dal kebabs with aloo matar and rice. “The meals are all balanced to enhance protein and fibre. The idea is never to make food feel restrictive or foreign. Sustainability comes when nutrition fits culture and lifestyle,” she added.

Balanced Eating Beyond Movie Prep

Outside of role prep, Shahid's diet relaxes but keeps the same foundation. He allows more family meals and comfort foods, though mindful eating remains key. Kedia noted he rarely eats out and when he does, portions stay controlled. His daily nutrition includes clean protein powder plus supplements: vitamin B12, vitamin D, omega-3s and magnesium.