From Akshay Kumar To Shilpa Shetty: Bollywood Celebrities Celebrate International Yoga Day

Every year, June 21 is celebrated as International Yoga Day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi proposed it in 2014. Unanimously adopted by the United Nations, the day promotes the mental, physical, and spiritual benefits that one can reap by practising yoga every day.

This year, celebrities like Shilpa Shetty, Akshay Kumar, and Bhagyashree are leading the celebrations.

Akshay Kumar On International Yoga Day

Akshay Kumar participated in the International Yoga Day celebrations at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi. He joined Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya for a session with more than 3,000 participants.

Taking to Instagram, the actor shared a joint post with the minister. The carousel showed him performing asanas with ease. The caption read, "Sthirta, Santulan, Shakti [Stability, Balance, Strength]."

Shilpa Shetty On International Yoga Day

Shilpa Shetty was in Gurugram for a yoga session. One of the asanas that she performed and asked others to practise was inspired by Dharmendra's "Chakki Peesing" scene in Sholay.

She extended her legs straight while sitting on the mat, brought her hands together, and mimicked the motion of grinding grains with a millstone. She asked fellow yogis not to bend their knees or hands while moving their bodies in a circular motion from front to back.

Bhagyashree On International Yoga Day

On International Yoga Day, Bhagyashree shared a video saying that people can exercise irrespective of their age. She asked people to try Vrikshasana (Tree Pose), and if they could hold it for 10 seconds, they should award themselves a point.

Next, she performed an exercise that involved touching the ground with her hands without bending her knees. She also showed how to do Gaumukhasana and breathing exercises. "Growing older is unavoidable, but staying active and resilient is something we can work towards every day," read the caption of her post.

Rakul Preet On International Yoga Day

Rakul Preet shared a picture of her performing yoga on International Yoga Day. "Every stretch is a step toward strength, every breath is a step toward peace. Happy International Yoga Day," the actor wrote in the caption.

Shahid Kapoor On International Yoga Day

Shahid Kapoor attended a mass yoga session in Mumbai to mark International Yoga Day 2026. Viral clips show him performing breathing exercises as children in white outfits follow him and the teacher at the front.

Esha Deol On International Day

Esha Deol attended a mass yoga session at the Gateway of India, Mumbai. "The caption read, "Started with Yoga Day and ended up with my Sunday treat, Melody."



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