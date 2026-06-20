Kriti Sanon's Fitness Coach Reveals The 'High-Protein, Calorie Deficit' Diet Behind Her <i>Cocktail 2</i> Bikini Body

Cocktail 2, starring Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon, debuted in theatres on June 19. While the film garnered praise for its fresh storytelling and performances, one of its most talked-about aspects has been Kriti's stunning bikini appearance.

Now, her fitness trainer has opened up about what went into achieving that toned and lean physique. Karan Sawhney revealed that Kriti's transformation was built on disciplined nutrition, a structured workout routine, adequate sleep and a strict calorie deficit rather than just intense training.

How Kriti Sanon Achieved Bikini Body In Cocktail 2

In a video shared on Instagram, he said, "You want to get that bikini body like Kriti. First, the most important thing is your food. You could be training six times a week. You could be training hard. But your nutrition, if that is not on point, nothing is going to show. You have to be in a deficit."

According to the trainer, one should follow a high-protein diet and sleep for seven to eight hours a day. "You have to be training and you have to have a routine. Most importantly, of course, work hard. Work hard in the kitchen as well. Which means saying no to a lot of things," he concluded.

In another video, Karan shared everything that went on behind the scenes to make the transformation possible.

Structured strength training focused on heavy lifting to build muscle shape and create clear definition.

They used low-intensity incline walks to burn fat at a steady pace. This approach helped protect muscle mass while keeping fat loss gradual and sustainable.

Steady-state Zone 2 cardio sessions were added to keep metabolism active and support fat burning.

The diet was carefully adjusted to lean the body out while maintaining facial fullness.

Work commitments and regular director meetings were built into the plan from the start. Each training and nutrition phase was timed to fit smoothly around these obligations without derailing progress.

Kriti Sanon's Cocktail 2 look was the result of sustained discipline, consistency and careful planning rather than short-term effort.

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