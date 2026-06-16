What Is Slow-Burn Approach To Weight Loss? Expert Explains Why It Matters

Obesity is a public health challenge that India is struggling with as a result of an unhealthy diet, environmental factors, and a sedentary lifestyle. According to the National Family Health Survey (NFHS)-5 (2019-21), at least 23% of Indian men and 24% of women are either overweight or obese.

The only way forward to fight the public health crisis is to lose weight. Since GLP-1 drugs have proved to be helpful in weight loss, people want to opt for the shortcut rather than exercising, correcting their diet, improving lifestyle, and focusing on overall well-being. Fitness coach Raj Ganpath spoke to NDTV about the slow-burn philosophy for weight loss. He is the founder of the Slow Burn Method and co-founder of The Quad.

The Slow-Burn Approach To Weight Loss

Most people approach weight loss like it is a task. They think that the only thing that works is strict dieting, intense workouts, and constant restriction, which they must follow religiously for a few months, expecting that it will help them achieve the desired results. But what happens when they hit their targeted weight? Most people go back to their previous lifestyle, resulting in regaining more weight than they lost.

Why does it happen? Raj Ganpath explained, "The problem is that health does not work like an exam, it works more like a job. As long as you show up to work, you get paid. The moment you stop showing up, the salary stops coming. Weight loss works in a very similar way. The habits that help you lose weight are the same habits that help you maintain it. When those habits disappear, the results often begin to disappear as well."

The expert said that the slow-burn approach is not really about weight loss, it is about weight management. "Weight loss is simply one phase of the journey. The bigger objective is to build habits that are realistic enough to sustain for years rather than weeks," he added.

The aim is not just weight loss but also asking yourself what changes you can continue for a long time to maintain your weight at the desired level.

The habits that help you lose weight are the same habits that help you maintain it.

Healthy Rate Of Weight Loss

Many people want to lose weight quickly. A combination of a strict diet and exercise, or opting for weight-loss jabs, can show quick results, but the question is whether it is healthy and sustainable. Raj Ganpath shared, "A healthy rate of weight loss depends on several factors, including age, body weight, activity levels, medical history, and overall lifestyle. There is no single target that applies equally to everyone."

The expert explained that losing 0.25% to 1% of body weight per week is the most sustainable approach. "I understand that this may sound slow in a world that celebrates dramatic transformations and rapid results, but sustainable progress rarely looks dramatic," he added.

He added that it is a faster route to long-term success. "Sustainable weight loss is less about how quickly the weight comes off and more about whether the results can be maintained," the fitness coach told NDTV.

How Do Metabolism, Hormones, And Appetite Regulate The Weight-Loss Journey

If weight loss were easy, everyone would be able to follow the same diet, workout routine, and lifestyle. A one-size-fits-all formula could help countries overcome the public health crisis with ease. It sounds like a dream, but the reality is different.

"The body's primary goal is survival, not weight loss. Whenever we create a calorie deficit, the body responds and adapts, but the nature of that response depends largely on how aggressive the process is," the coach explained, adding, "With gradual weight loss, hunger tends to remain manageable, energy levels are generally more stable, and people are better able to maintain their exercise routines, work responsibilities, and everyday habits. The process feels challenging, but it remains practical."

However, when you aim for rapid changes on the scale, it has a drastic effect on your body. "Severe restriction can lead to increased hunger, lower energy levels, reduced recovery capacity, and a heightened preoccupation with food. Many people find themselves thinking about meals constantly, struggling to concentrate, and feeling exhausted by the process," Raj Ganpath shared.

Hence, your challenge is not only physical but also physiological. If your approach is extreme, you will struggle to sustain it. "People may spend the entire day trying to be disciplined, only to overeat later because the strategy itself has become too restrictive," the expert revealed.

"While metabolism and hormones certainly influence the journey, long-term success usually comes from finding an approach that works with the body rather than constantly fighting against it," he advised.

"Severe restriction can lead to increased hunger, lower energy levels, reduced recovery capacity, and a heightened preoccupation with food.

Is Weight Loss The Right Marker For How Health

Many people might not be able to move the scale, but they might get healthier with the slow-burn approach in the initial phase. "While metabolism and hormones certainly influence the journey, long-term success usually comes from finding an approach that works with the body rather than constantly fighting against it," the fitness coach told NDTV.

"Many people are simultaneously losing body fat and gaining muscle, which can make scale-based progress appear slower than it actually is. The scale provides useful information, but it only tells one part of the story. A broader view of progress often reveals improvements that are far more important than a single number," he added.

Dietary Modifications And Workout Routine For The Slow-Burn Approach

There is no perfect diet that everyone can follow, but it is ultimately about overall nutrition. Small and consistent improvements are what everyone on a weight-loss journey should aim for.

"For many individuals, that means increasing protein intake, eating more fibre-rich foods, improving hydration, and becoming more mindful of portion sizes," the expert advised, adding, "Protein plays an important role in preserving muscle mass, supporting recovery, and helping people feel fuller for longer. Fibre contributes to satiety, digestive health, and better appetite regulation. Hydration supports numerous physiological functions and can also influence hunger, energy levels, and overall wellbeing."

In the end, it is all about following an eating pattern that is easy to maintain, provides nourishment to the body, and still allows you to enjoy your favourite foods. The same goes for the workout routine.

"Whether it is walking, running, strength training, yoga, cycling, or group fitness classes, the question is usually the same: which one works best? The answer is often simpler than people expect. The best exercise is usually the one you are willing and able to do consistently," the expert shared.

"That said, strength training deserves special attention because it helps preserve and build muscle mass. Muscle contributes to strength, physical function, metabolic health, and long-term weight management, making resistance training an important part of most sustainable fitness plans," he explained.

Strength training deserves special attention because it helps preserve and build muscle mass.

Apart from this, one should walk more, take the stairs often, and stay active throughout the day. Irrespective of how much weight you want to lose, a slow-burn approach is the best possible way to move ahead.