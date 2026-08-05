Woman Sheds 45 Kg In 8 Months, Fitness Coach Shares Her Weight Loss Mantra

Weight loss requires extreme diets and spending hours in the gym every day; that's the commonly held belief as far as fitness is concerned. A fitness coach from Dubai, though, disagrees and has proven that consistency and healthy habits can lead to life-changing results.

Coach Aymen Othmani shared the inspiring journey of one of his clients, who lost an impressive 45 kg in just eight months.

In a video posted online, he documented her transformation from May to December and showed how her body changed in those months. To highlight the difference, the woman wore the same T-shirt she had worn at the beginning of her weight loss journey; the transformation was clearly visible.

Othmani's video showed how his client started her transformation in May at 99.9 kg and continued making progress from June, July, August, September, October, and November. By December, she had reached 55 kg and completed an inspiring 45 kg weight loss journey in just eight months.

According to Othmani, the woman's weight loss journey was built on a few simple habits. He shared that the most important part was staying consistent, even on busy days or when she did not feel motivated.

She went for a 30- to 45-minute walk every day, helping her stay active and reduce stress. Her diet included more than 100 grams of protein daily to keep her full and support muscle health. She also drank 3 to 4 litres of water each day to stay hydrated and manage cravings.

To improve digestion and stay full for longer, she ate three servings of vegetables every day. The woman followed intermittent fasting and started her mornings with activities such as prayers or walks, while avoiding her phone for the first 30 minutes.