Inside Shilpa Shetty And Raj Kundra's 100-Crore Sea-Facing Mansion, Kinara

Bollywood celebrities often invest in lavish homes, and among the most talked-about is the stunning Kinara mansion owned by actress Shilpa Shetty and businessman Raj Kundra. Located in Juhu, this two-storey, sea-facing mansion is reportedly valued at around Rs 100 crore, and fans got a glimpse of the elegant interiors and distinctive design in Farah Khan's latest YouTube vlog.

Giving fans a sneak peek for the first time ever, Shilpa Shetty shared that she has never "allowed anyone to shoot in her house, only Farah Khan," who then joked that this was allowed because she wanted to promote Raj Kundra's house.

The First Floor of Shilpa Shetty's House

The main entrance on the first floor features a striking black door adorned with gold lotus carvings. The porch has wooden flooring with a big mirror on the side. It is also flanked by two silver elephant statues, which are considered a symbol of protection in Feng Shui.

Just inside, the huge entrance hall showcases antique mirrors, wall seating, LED-lit ceilings, and chandeliers, with wooden details throughout. It also has unique paintings on the walls, which add to the character of this lavish home.

First floor of Shilpa Shetty's house. Photo: YT/FarahKhan

Split into two zones, the first-floor living areas include a formal lounge with designer furnishings and a more casual, orange-toned family area accented by a gold wall. The house also features floor-to-ceiling windows which bring in abundant natural light, complementing the neutral-toned couches. A standout feature is a life-size wooden horse that serves as a dramatic decor piece.

Fans also get a glimpse of a sleek bar corner and a fully equipped gym, which Farah Khan says is the "secret to Shilpa Shetty's fitness.

The Second Floor

Farah Khan takes a green leather-clad lift that leads to the second floor, which is styled with opulent, palace-inspired interiors. There is an indoor fountain set against a glass floor, which makes for a show-stopping centrepiece. The area is furnished with white sofas and has an expansive, airy feel.

Fans then get to see Shilpa Shetty's kitchen, which is bright neon green and white — where all the healthy dishes the family eat are prepared. Just outside, the 50-year-old actor maintains a flourishing kitchen garden where she often harvests vegetables like brinjals and green chillies for home-cooked meals.

Inside Shilpa Shetty's lavish house in Mumbai. Photo: YT/FarahKhan

While her house was a glimpse into Shilpa Shetty's luxury lifestyle, the actor recently hit headlines after announcing the closure of her restaurant Bastian amid allegations of financial irregularities amounting to Rs 60 crore.