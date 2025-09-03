Shilpa Shetty's Bastian Bandra, Shutting Amid Rs 60-Crore Fraud Allegations, Was A Bollywood Favourite

Shilpa Shetty's beloved and co-owned Bandra restaurant, Bastian, is set to close its doors permanently on Thursday (September 4). The announcement came on the heels of fraud allegations of Rs 60 crore involving the actress and her husband, Raj Kundra.

She shared the news in a post on Instagram.

“This Thursday marks the end of an era as we bid farewell to one of Mumbai's most iconic destinations - Bastian Bandra. A venue that gave us countless memories, unforgettable nights, and moments that shaped the city's nightlife now takes its final bow,” Shilpa wrote.

“To honour this legendary space, we're curating a very special evening for our closest patrons – a night filled with nostalgia, energy, and magic, celebrating everything Bastian has stood for one last time. While we say goodbye to Bastain Bandra, our Thursday night ritual Arcane Affair will continue next week at Bastian At The Top, carrying forward the legacy in a brand-new chapter with brand new experiences,” she added.

A Glamorous Legacy

Launched in 2016, Bastian held a special place in Mumbai's culinary and social circles. The restaurant is celebrated for its refined design, star-studded evenings and gourmand adventures. Bastian's interiors featured vaulted ceilings, modern chandeliers, and a warm beige palette that struck the perfect balance between opulence and comfort. Its eclectic seafood-forward menu, alongside modern creations like Burrata salad, Mongolian lamb, and the theatrical lobster bomb, made it a hot favourite among celebrities and the city's elite.

Bastian hosted exclusive events, such as the "Arcane Affair" and a loyal celebrity clientele. The restaurant offered an intoxicating blend of dining and nightlife. Its place in the city's social scene was cemented by its consistent popularity.

Regulars at Bastian Bandra notably included Malaika Arora and Janhvi Kapoor, along with Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput, Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh, Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff, Katrina Kaif, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and co-owner herself, Shilpa Shetty.

Fraud Allegations Against Shilpa Shetty

For almost a decade, Bastian symbolised Shilpa Shetty's dynamic presence in hospitality. But as the restaurant prepares for its final curtain call in Bandra, it is overshadowed by a complex legal drama.

Shilpa and her husband, Raj Kundra, have been charged with defrauding businessman Deepak Kothari of approximately Rs 60 – 60.4 crore. The allegations involve the misuse of funds that were initially provided as a loan for their now-defunct company, Best Deal TV Pvt Ltd, between 2015 and 2023.

What's Next For Bastian Bandra

Ranjit Bindra, Founder and CEO of Bastian Hospitality, in a media statement says that the brand is steping into its next era, ”Bandra was our beginning, and while that chapter closes, two new stories are waiting to be written.”

As Bastian Bandra, the flagship that started it all, bids adieu, the brand looks forward to opening two exciting new chapters in its culinary journey.

"From mid-October, the iconic Bandra space will transform into Ammakai, a specialty South Indian restaurant. Meaning ‘the mother's hand', Ammakai embodies comfort, warmth, and authenticity," Ranjit says.

At the same time, Bastian is expanding to the shores of Juhu with the Bastian Beach Club.

“Bandra was where Bastian's journey began, and it will always remain close to us. As we evolve, it feels right to honour the depth of South Indian cuisine through Ammakai, while also bringing the energy and indulgence of Bastian to Juhu in a fresh new way. We're closing one chapter, but two new stories are waiting to be written, and we can't wait to welcome you into them," Ranjit Bindra shares.