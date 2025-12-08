Rhea Chakraborty, 33, Says Thinking Of Egg Freezing: 'Body Clock Saying You Need To Have Kinds, But Mind...'

Rhea Chakraborty recently shared her candid thoughts on egg freezing, a decision that many women in their 30s find themselves contemplating. The 33-year-old actress revealed that she is considering getting her eggs frozen. She also talked about the different factors influencing her choice.

Rhea Chakraborty On Egg Freezing

In a conversation with Huma Quershi on her YouTube channel, Rhea said, "I am 33 and I recently visited a gynaecologist for egg freezing. I am thinking about doing it."

She added, "It's such a weird place to be. Your body clock is telling you that you need to have kids, but your mind is telling you, you already have a kid, your brand, your business and you have to nurture that baby."

Rhea Chakraborty's Marriage Plans

While Rhea Chakraborty might be thinking about having children, the actress is not in a rush to get married. In a previous interview with Humans of Bombay, she said she wouldn't mind getting married in her 40s.

Rhea said, "First of all, there is no right age for marriage. Secondly, I'm reaching this place, 'Karni hi kyun hai (Why do you want)?' Why do you want to get married?... Why should this be a pressure on you only? Men don't feel this pressure. Because of the biological clock. Great, you can freeze your eggs. That is also a bit torturous, but please do it because it's available. Most of my girlfriends either got married in their 40s or got pregnant in their 40s and had children in their 40s. The majority of them did it then."

The actress went on to share that she wants to explore more professional opportunities in the coming years. "I already have a bunch of friends who did it in their 20s and 30s. When I weigh the two, that side's winning (who got married in their late 30s and 40s). In my Excel sheet of pros and cons, the 40 category is winning. I'm 32 and I don't think I'm ready yet because I want to do a lot of things in my professional life," she concluded.

Rhea Chakraborty was last seen in the 2021 film Chehre alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi. She also made a comeback to television as a gang leader on MTV Roadies: Karm Ya Kaand.

