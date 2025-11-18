Fatima Sana Shaikh Shares Red Flags In A Relationship: "<i>Jao Ex Ke Paas Hi Jao</i>"

Fatima Sana Shaikh is an Indian actor renowned for her acting skills. She began her career as a child artist and featured in films like One 2 Ka 4 and Chachi 420. From Dangal to Aap Jaisa Koi, Fatima has showcased her versatility on the silver screen.

The actor recently appeared on actor Rhea Chakraborty's YouTube channel for an episode titled Love and Second Chances. She talked about relationships, red flags, green flags, and even yellow flags. The two of them opened up about their experiences, learnings from past relationships, and expectations from future partners.

In a segment, Rhea said she would give a few situations to Fatima, and she would have to tell her if those are red, green, or yellow flags.

Red Flags In A Relationship, According To Fatima Sana Shaikh

"They take hours to reply, but are super present when you meet," said Rhea

"Hatt," responded Fatima, adding, "Red matlab, red, red, red, aise thode na hota hai [that's now how it works]."

She added that the person can reply if they are busy, and she would be understanding. However, if they forget even to convey, that means they are not thinking about her.

"They say I am not looking for anything serious right now," said Rhea.

"Arey, ye toh timepass hai [This is timepass]," responded Fatima. However, Rhea joked about it, saying, "What if they change?"

"Koi badalta nahi hai [Nobody changes]," replied Fatima

"They asked to split the bill on the first date," said Rhea, throwing another one-liner for Fatima.

The Ludo actor said that she would not mind paying for the bill in the first place, and out of habit, she always offers to pay the bill. However, when someone asks for splitting on a first date, it sounds weird, and Rhea agreed.

"They don't post you on social media," asked Rhea.

While Fatima said that as an actor, she likes to keep her personal life private. She added that she would find it odd if they were in a serious relationship with someone.

"They still make playlists for their ex(es)," asked Rhea.

"That's not nice, that's hurtful," replied Fatima, adding, "It's a bit much, it's personal, jao ex ke paas hi jao [go to your ex then]." She put this under the red flag category.

"They are emotionally immature, but they are self-aware," said Rhea.

Calling it out, Fatima said, "That's a very teenage behaviour. Matlab thoda to kaam kar [work on yourself a bit]."

"They say they are not on social media, but they follow 400 hot girl accounts," said Rhea

"Red flag yaar!" exclaimed Fatima

"They don't speak highly of their exes," said Rhea.

"That's not nice. That's a red flag," Fatima replied, almost jumping from her chair. "Mai samajhti hu trauma and toxicity in the relationship, but it was your choice to stay in that relationship. Thoda accountability lena padega [I understand trauma and toxicity in a relationship, but it was your choice to stay in it. You must take some accountability]."

Rhea asked her what if a person is committed, but they don't want to marry. To this, Fatima said that she had been there, but now she understands the responsibility of marriage and would like to tie the knot someday.

Green And Yellow Flags In A Relationship, According To Fatima Sana Shaikh

"They suggest as a first date an early morning coffee rather than dinner," said Rhea.

Fatima said she would like it. "Why not?" She put it under the green flag category.

"They immediately follow all your friends on Instagram after meeting you," said Rhead.

She said that it's odd. However, Rhea shared that she calls it a green flag because it conveys that the potential partner is interested in your life. Agreeing with her, Fatima put it under the yellow category.

"They immediately reply to your text," said Rhead, sharing another situation.

"Love, green," shouted Fatima, excitedly. "Mera to notification a awaz alag hota hai [My notification ringtone is different for that person]," she added, promoting Rhea to note that she is a romantic at heart.

"They give you space, but not distance," said Rhea.

Fatima put it in a green flag category and said that she is also learning how to be patient in a relationship and let go of the urgency to sort things right then and there.

This conversation between two friends is nothing short of a relationship counselling session, and we can surely learn a few things from their descriptive and reasonable answers.

