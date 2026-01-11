Watch: Nushrratt Bharuccha's Collection Of Luxury Perfumes, 200 Pairs of Shoes, Expensive Bags

Nushrratt Bharuccha is an actor known for her performances in Akelli, Janhit Mein Jaari, Chhori, Dream Girl, and Pyaar Ka Punchnama. Born in Mumbai in 1985, she graduated in Fine Arts from Jai Hind College.

While there is plenty of information available about her career, diet, and fitness on her Instagram and social media, not many know that she is a perfume and shoes collector. In the recent episode of Fun With Farah. Director Farah Khan visited her luxurious rented apartment in Mumbai and showcased her collection of luxury purchases.

Nushrratt Bharuccha's Collection Of Luxury Perfumes, 200 Pairs of Shoes, Expensive Bags

When Nushrratt was showing her house to Farah, the choreographer could not take her eyes off a wooden shelf on which more than 50 perfumes were stacked. From Chanel and Versace to Carolina Herrera and Gucci, you name it, and the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor has it.

Farah Khan even joked about whether anyone who could not buy perfumes duty-free from airports or visit Dubai could contact Nushrratt and check out her collection.

Next comes her collection of shoes. If you remember, around one and a half years ago, Nushrratt's image of sitting among her hundreds of shoes went viral. She shared that it was a random day when she cleaned her 150 pairs of shoes. Not just that, the actor now owns more than 200 pairs of shoes. Can you imagine?

Nushrratt Bharuccha owns more than 200 pairs of shoes. Photo: Nushrratt Bharuccha/ Instagram, Farah Khan/ YouTube

Farah Khan joked that Nushrratt danced in heels on Dil Chori Sada Ho Gaya, and to be able to do it comfortably and confidently, she rehearsed in heels. Joking about her height, the actor said that if she has to share the frame with any male actors, she often wears high heels. In fact, she showcased some of the pairs featuring 6-inch heels.

While Nushrratt was busy showing off her heels, Farah Khan paused for a moment to appreciate her collection of luxury bags. The director quipped, "After Amisha Patel, only Nushrratt has a huge collection of bags."

Inside Nushrratt Bharuccha's Rented Home In Mumbai

Farah Khan was at Nushrratt's home for one of her episodes. The actor lives in a rented apartment, which, according to Magic Bricks, came with a lease of Rs 4 lakh per month.

Farah's cook, Dilip, bought chicken curry for the actor and her mother, while they cooked a special Bohri dish. The director requested the actor to show her the house, which was minimally designed to look spacious.

The door takes you inside an open and spacious living room. From there, Nushrratt showcased to Farah Khan her outdoor gym equipped with a few necessary machines, an air conditioner, and a relaxing area from where she could stare at the stunning view from her balcony.

Farah and Nushrratt concluded the video with a delicious meal, a tea session in an elegant cup and saucer set, and a gift exchange ritual.

