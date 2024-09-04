Rhea Chakraborty On Marriage Plans: "I'm 32 And I Don't Think I'm Ready Yet"

Rhea Chakraborty, who is currently rumoured to be dating Nikhil Kamath, shared her marriage plans on the podcast show Humans Of Bombay. Rhea said she is not yet ready to get married. Rhea also said she wouldn't mind getting married in 40s. Speaking to Humans Of Bombay, Rhea Chakraborty said, "First of all, there is no right age for marriage. Secondly, I'm reaching this place, 'Karni hi kyun hai (Why do you want)?' Why do you want to get married?... Why should this be a pressure on you only? Men don't feel this pressure. Because of the biological clock. Great, you can freeze your eggs. That is also a bit torturous, but please do it because it's available. Most of my girlfriends either got married in their 40s or got pregnant in their 40s and had children in their 40s. Majority of them did it then."

Rhea also said that she wants to explore professional opportunities in the coming years instead of settling down. Talking about her friends' marital preferences, Rhea said, "I already have a bunch of friends who did it in their 20s and 30s. When I weigh the two, that side's winning (who got married in their late 30s and 40s). In my Excel sheet of pros and cons, the 40 category is winning. I'm 32 and I don't think I'm ready yet because I want to do a lot of things in my professional life..."

Rhea continued, "I don't want to go to a court of law for one more thing. Waha se yeh bhi permission loon ke kisse pyaar karna hai (Do I take permission from there about whom to get married)? I go for my passport, I don't want to go for this. If you are in that place in your life where you're thriving, I don't think a man or being someone's wife is going to fulfil it."

Rhea Chakraborty came under heavy media scrutiny following the death of her (then) boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput. In September 2020, Rhea Chakraborty was arrested and sent to Mumbai's Byculla Jail on drug charges related to the Sushant Singh Rajput case. She was accused of procuring and supplying drugs to the late actor. The actress was granted bail after 28 days. Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra apartment, in Mumbai, in June 2020.

Rhea Chakraborty participated in reality shows like TVS Scooty Teen Diva, Pepsi MTV Wassup, Gone in 60 Seconds. She acted in films like Tuneega Tuneega, Half Girlfriend, Jalebi. She was last seen in Chehre alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi. Rhea has launched her talk show Chapter 2. Sushmita Sen, Aamir Khan appeared as guests on the show.