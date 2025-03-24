Rhea Chakraborty Visits Siddhivinayak Temple With Family After Clean Chit In Sushant Singh Rajput Case

Rhea Chakraborty made her first public appearance after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed a closure report on March 22, 2025, nearly five years after actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. The report concludes that his death was a "suicide" and clears the actress and her family of all allegations.

In a viral video, Rhea can be seen visiting Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai along with her family. While interacting with the paparazzi, she can be heard saying, "Ganpati Bappa Morya."

After the actress received a clean chit, Rhea made her first Instagram post.

The actress shared several photos from her appearance on the reality show Roadies Double XX, where she wore a brown leather outfit and posed with fellow team leaders Rannvijay Singha, Neha Dhupia and Elvish Yadav. The caption read, "Watching vote out > = being at vote out."

The Internet users were quick to notice her choice of background music for the post - Satisfied by Catching Flies.

Rhea's lawyer, Satish Maneshinde, issued a statement thanking the CBI for their thorough investigation on Saturday. He highlighted that his client suffered "untold miseries" due to false narratives spread on social media and electronic media, which resulted in her spending 27 days in jail "for no fault of hers."

The CBI's findings have been submitted to a special court in Mumbai, which will decide whether to accept the report or order further investigation. The report absolves everyone named in the two FIRs filed in the case, including Rhea, her parents and her brother.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14, 2020. He was 34. The CBI took over the investigation from Bihar Police after the actor's father filed a complaint in Patna alleging abetment to suicide. During their investigation, the CBI recorded statements from Rhea and others close to the actor and collected his medical records.

Forensic specialists at AIIMS provided the CBI with a conclusive medico-legal opinion that dismissed claims of "poisoning and strangling" in the case.