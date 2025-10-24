Sushant Rajput Spent On Rhea Chakraborty, Booked Euro Tickets On Own: CBI

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput spent Rs ₹16.80 lakh on his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty during their live-in relationship on his own accord and this expenditure cannot be considered as embezzlement of funds or fraud, the Centre Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has said.

The actor, who died by suicide in 2020, was in a live-in-relationship with Rhea from April 2018 to June 2020. It was on Sushant's request that his manager Shruti Modi booked tickets for the couple for a Europe tour in October 2019, the agency said.

The information was disclosed by the CBI in its closure report into Sushant's death, amid his family's allegations that Rhea mentally harassed him and even misappropriated Rs 15 crore of his property.

Also Read | Bombay High Court Orders Anti-Drug Agency To Return Rhea Chakraborty's Passport, Granting Major Relief To Actor

Sushant, 34, was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020 - an incident that created a huge controversy, with the investigation later being handed over to the CBI. His postmortem report stated the cause of death was asphyxia. The case was earlier being probed by the Bihar Police, which filed an abetment to suicide case based on a complaint by the actor's father in Patna.

In its report, the probe agency said Sushant spent money on Rhea of his own free will and no one took his money away from him forcibly or in an illegal manner. The expenses incurred during their relationship period are, therefore, considered normal expenditure, it said.

Also Read | Rhea Chakraborty To NDTV: "We Were No Longer The Same Carefree Family After CBI Clean Chit In Sushant Case"

The CBI said that neither Rhea nor her brother Showik - two accused among others in the actor's death - were present at Sushant's house from June 8, 2020 till the day he died by suicide. The two siblings did not return to the flat thereafter.

Investigations revealed that Sushant spoke to Shovik over WhatsApp on June 10, but did not talk to Rhea that day.

"When Rhea left Sushant's flat with her brother Showik on June 8, she took with her her Apple laptop and the Apple wristwatch that Sushant had gifted her," the report said.

"The investigation has found no evidence of any items being taken from Sushant's property without his knowledge," it added.

Sushant's sister Meetu Singh stayed with him in his flat from June 8 to 12, it added.

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput's Death Was "Pure Case Of Suicide": Rhea Chakraborty's Lawyer

The CBI said Shruti Modi also stopped visiting Sushant's flat in February 2020, after she suffered a fracture on her leg. "Sushant told Siddharth Pithani (Sushant's roommate) that Rhea was part of the family. Therefore, the expenses incurred on Rhea cannot fall under Section 420 of the IPC for cheating. No movable property was given to Rhea," the report said.

Besides, there is no evidence to show that Rhea or her family threatened or coerced Sushant into dying by suicide, it said.

Reacting to the report, Sushant's family lawyer Varun Singh claimed the agency failed to examine the extent of mental pressure Rhea allegedly put on the actor. Rhea had a mental and emotional impact on him, which worsened his condition, he said.

In March this year, the CBI filed a closure report in Patna and absolved everyone, including Rhea, her parents and brother - named in two First Information Reports (FIRs) filed in the case.

"When I got a clean chit... You can't be happy because at the core you know the person close to you is gone. But I was happy and relieved for my parents. I thought that they can now move around in society a bit more freely...," she said after the verdict.

In his complaint to the Bihar Police, Sushant's father alleged that Rhea and her family members misappropriated his son's money. She refuted the allegations many times.