Bombay High Court Orders Anti-Drug Agency To Return Rhea Chakraborty's Passport, Granting Major Relief To Actor

In a major relief to Rhea Chakraborty, the Bombay High Court on Tuesday directed the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to return the actor's passport which the central law enforcement and intelligence agency had seized in connection with the 2020 drugs case linked to late actor and her former partner Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

The passport was initially impounded as part of her bail conditions. The court noted that Rhea Chakraborty has abided by all rules so far, and there is no reason to doubt her presence during trial proceedings.

On September 8, 2020, Rhea Chakraborty was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the drugs case associated with Sushant Singh Rajput's death on June 14, 2020.

The actor, known for films such as Mere Dad Ki Maruti and Jalebi, was granted bail in October 2020, but the court had imposed a condition that her passport would remain in NCB's custody. She was also required to seek permission from the trial court every time she needed to travel abroad.

Reason Behind The Plea

Through her lawyer, Ayaz Khan, Rhea Chakraborty recently filed a fresh plea requesting the release of her passport. Her counsel argued that the continued seizure of the document caused her professional setbacks, as she often needed to travel abroad for shoots, auditions, and meetings.

The lengthy process of securing court permissions, her lawyer said, led to several missed opportunities. He further pointed out that Rhea Chakraborty has never violated any court order since her bail.

NCB's Objection

The NCB opposed the plea, arguing that Rhea Chakraborty should not be granted special concessions owing to her celebrity status. The agency also expressed concern that she might not return to India if allowed unrestricted travel abroad.

Court's Decision

However, the bench, headed by Justice Neela Gokhale, favoured Rhea Chakraborty. The court observed that the other accused in the case had also been granted similar relief earlier.

The court further argued that Rhea Chakraborty had attended every hearing, and on previous occasions when she was permitted to travel abroad, adding that she had returned on time. The bench concluded that there was no reason to doubt her intentions.

Conditions Imposed

While ordering the return of her passport, the Bombay High Court also laid down certain conditions:

Rhea Chakraborty must attend every hearing unless exempted by the trial court.

She must provide her full travel itinerary, including flight and hotel details, to the prosecution at least four days before departure.

She must share her mobile number, keep her phone active, and inform the agencies immediately upon her return.

When Rhea Chakraborty Spoke About Getting A Clean Chit In Sushant Singh Rajput's Case

At the NDTV Yuva 2025 Conclave, Rhea Chakraborty was recently asked how she felt upon receiving the clearance by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). She admitted it was a "weird experience" altogether.

She explained, "When I got a clean chit, I wasn't happy. At the core of it, I knew someone very close to me was gone, and nothing could change that. But I was relieved for my parents. They live in society and constantly face people. For them, things had become very difficult. I thought maybe now they could move around a little more freely."

While it was a form of relief for the actress, she explained that it could never bring her complete happiness.

Rhea Chakraborty is yet to publicly react to the Bombay High Court order.

