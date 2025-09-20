Rhea Chakraborty At NDTV Yuva: "<i>Jail Mein Khaane Ki Value Badh Jaati Hai</i>"

At the NDTV Yuva Conclave session titled "Unbroken: Writing the Next Chapter", actress Rhea Chakraborty opened up about her time in jail, her learnings from that difficult phase, and how it reshaped her outlook on life.

During a rapid-fire round, the host asked her, "If a film were made on jail life and you were the director, who would you cast?" Rhea responded with a smile.

Sharing the realities of jail, Rhea said, "You miss a lot of things in jail. You realise what you had in life when you thought you had nothing. In there, you truly have nothing. There's no Swiggy or Zomato. You miss your parents the most, the same parents you often take for granted. I missed them deeply. Once you go to jail, your perspective on everything changes."

She added that jail transforms a person completely. "Once you go to jail, things change and what people think about you stops mattering. Public perception loses importance. You begin to ask yourself what really matters, who you really are. I was 27 at the time, and I thought, Who am I as a person? I am not a heroine, just a girl. You start valuing food more. Simple home-cooked dal and rice feel far more important than pizza. You also realise you don't have hundreds of friends, only a few true ones," the actress added.

When asked about the strangest thing that happened during her time there, Rhea recalled with a laugh, "The day I got bail, I danced. I wondered when I would see those women again, so I wanted to give them some happiness in that moment. Most of the women in the undertrial jail are innocent, and many don't even have lawyers. They feel hopeless. To make them smile, I did the naagin dance on the 28th day."

Reflecting on the mental and emotional state inside prison, Rhea said, "In jail, everyone is the same. Everyone has a number, and you are called by that number. There's no society, no hierarchy, everyone is equal. I kept a diary in jail, and one of the things I wrote was that people inside jail are often better than people outside. Inside, there's no judgment or social rules. Everyone is away from their families, so there is no hope. Even something like a samosa becomes very precious. Music feels like a concert. People entertain themselves in small ways, they go to the library. I was in solitary confinement during quarantine, but later I met others, and their stories fascinated me. Once you witness such things, nothing else really matters."

She also explained the importance of protecting one's mental health in such conditions. "If you keep thinking about what people are saying about you, you will surely slip into depression. Instead, you must think about what is most important to you," Rhea said.

Rhea, who began her career as a VJ before moving into films, has rebuilt her life after facing setbacks both personally and professionally. Today, she also hosts a podcast titled Chapter Two, where she invites people from the film industry who have navigated unique challenges and found strength in second chances.

Background

Rhea Chakraborty's legal ordeal began after the tragic death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput on June 14, 2020. Initially, his death was ruled a suicide, but soon controversies arose, involving multiple investigations by central agencies.

In July 2020, Sushant's father filed an FIR accusing Rhea of abetment to suicide, wrongful restraint, and financial fraud among other charges. This FIR marked the beginning of intense legal scrutiny of Rhea and her family.

In August 2020, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) questioned Rhea and her brother regarding money laundering allegations linked to Sushant's death. The Supreme Court transferred the investigation to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) later that month, while the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) began probing alleged drug links. On September 8, 2020, Rhea was arrested by the NCB on charges of procuring drugs for Sushant and spent nearly a month in judicial custody until she was granted bail on October 7, 2020.

While these cases proceeded, Rhea also filed a counter FIR alleging fraudulent medical prescriptions involving Sushant's sisters and a doctor. The investigations involved multiple agencies and dragged on for years, with Rhea facing extensive public and media scrutiny.

Finally, on March 22, 2025, the CBI closed the case and gave Rhea Chakraborty a clean chit, concluding that Sushant's death was a suicide and ruling out foul play. This closure by the CBI brought an end to the years-long legal battle surrounding Rhea Chakraborty in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput's death.