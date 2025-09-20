Armaan Malik At NDTV Yuva 2025: "<i>Mujhe Ye Surname Khatakta Tha</i>"

At the NDTV Yuva 2025 session titled "The Voice of the Generation", Armaan Malik reflected on his musical legacy. When asked if coming from a family of musicians had been a USP (Unique Selling Point), he candidly said, "Initially, the surname bothered me (Mujhe ye surname khatakta tha)."

Armaan explained, "My grandfather Sardar Malik was a composer in the 1960s, my uncle Anu Malik is a composer, my father Daboo Malik is a composer, and my brother Amaal Mallik too is a composer. Everyone in the family is a composer, so I thought, what's something that I can do differently? So, I thought of becoming a singer."

When asked about his favourite singers, Armaan said, "My favourite singer is Sonu Nigam. I grew up listening to his songs. Whenever I go on stage, I just think about how he would sing it. I am also a fan of Mohammed Rafi sir. Their tone is something I love."

Armaan On AI And The Future Of Music

Armaan also shared his thoughts on artificial intelligence in music. "AI is a tool to help us, musicians. You can give it an input like 'I want a sad song,' and it will generate something. But only a human can bring emotions to the table," he said.

He further stressed the need for legal safeguards around the use of artists' voices in the AI era. "Today, there's no legislation when it comes to copyright of voices, whether it's Kishore da or contemporary artists. AI-generated covers in different people's voices are easily available in reels and social media content. I feel a strong layer of legislation needs to come into play," Armaan added.

A Tribute To Sushant Singh Rajput

Armaan performed Kaun Tujhe from MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and dedicated it to the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who portrayed MS Dhoni in the 2016 film. "This one's for you, Sushant," he said before beginning the performance.

The singer also performed Thoda Sa Pyaar Hua Hai, Thoda Hai Baki alongside his father Daboo Malik.