BJP's "Nepo Kid" Swipe At KTR After His Gen-Z Protest Warning At NDTV Yuva

The BJP has launched a scathing attack on former Telangana minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader KT Rama Rao for his remark that a Nepal-like Gen-Z protest may happen in India if governments fail.

Referring to Mr Rao as a "nepo kid", BJP leaders said the Gen-Z protest in Nepal was against nepotism -- an apparent swipe at the fact that Mr Rao's father, K Chandrashekar Rao, heads the BRS and is Telangana's former Chief Minister.

Mr Rao, popularly known as KTR, was at NDTV Yuva's Mumbai edition yesterday. During an interaction, he said that many people in Telangana regretted voting out the BRS in the 2023 election. "I expect a revolt in two years and we may be back in power in the fifth year," he said. The BRS leader then clarified that he did not imply "Gen-Z and Nepal", but added, "That might also happen if governments actually fail. I am also forewarning you on that. What happened in Nepal recently was nothing but suppression of democracy, suppression of the voice of Gen-Z."

"Initially, even the media mocked when the Gen-Z was protesting. They said they were protesting internet disruption. But eventually... what were they protesting? They were protesting for their future," he said.

Asked if a Nepal-like scenario could play out in India, he said, "If governments continue to fail the aspirations of the people, why not?"

The anchor put this to a vote, and the young faces in the audience strongly disagreed that such an agitation could take place in India and said "no". KTR said, "You never know... the night is still young, let's see."

The video of KTR's remarks and the audience's response went viral, with BJP leaders using it to slam the former minister.

Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Union Minister and the former chief of the BJP in Telangana, took a swipe at KTR, describing him as a "nepo kid". The hashtag 'Nepo kids' was trending during the Nepal protest, during which the protesters flagged the lavish lifestyles of ministers' children.

Nepal's Gen Z hit the streets against Nepotism.



But Telangana's Gen Z did it first - by voting out KCR & kids, giving BRS - a big zero in Lok Sabha and ending their family rule in the state.



Here , this Nepo kid has got the reality check he deserved.



"Nepal's Gen Z hit the streets against Nepotism. But Telangana's Gen Z did it first - by voting out KCR & kids, giving BRS - a big zero in Lok Sabha and ending their family rule in the state. Here , this Nepo kid has got the reality check he deserved. India's Gen Z is ruthless at ballot, they remove in most democratic way," Mr Kumar said on X.

Amit Malviya, senior BJP leader and head of the party's IT department, said KTR was "another clueless Nepo Kid".

Earlier, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had invoked Gen-Z in India and said they would "protect the Constitution" and "defend democracy". When ABVP won key posts in the Delhi University Students Union election, BJP leaders hit back at Mr Gandhi, and said the Gen-Z is not with his party.