'Haven't Learnt': KTR To Congress On Land Notice To Hyderabad University

The Telangana government's decision to issue a show-cause notice to Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) over 50 acres of land in Hyderabad's commercial hub of Manikonda has triggered a fresh political controversy. The opposition BRS has accused the Congress government of targeting universities.

The Revenue Department has asked MANUU to explain why 50 acres of land, out of the 200 acres allotted to the Central University in 1998, should not be reclaimed by the government. In the notice, the Collector and District Magistrate of Ranga Reddy district cited a violation of allotment conditions, saying that while 150 acres are being used for university infrastructure, the remaining 50 acres remain vacant and unused.

The issue has now taken a political turn, with the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) drawing parallels to the earlier Kancha Gachibowli land dispute involving Hyderabad Central University (HCU), which led to strong student protests and is now being heard by the Supreme Court.

BRS working president KT Rama Rao sharply criticised the Revanth Reddy-led Congress government and even tagged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on X, questioning whether he was aware of the developments in Telangana. Referencing the Kancha Gachibowli issue, KTR accused the Congress of repeating the same mistake with MANUU. He claimed the 50 acres in question were reserved for future academic blocks, hostels, and new courses, and alleged that the government was undermining the interests of students.

Hello @RahulGandhi Ji,



Are you even aware of what your government is doing in Telangana? Is this your idea of standing for education and minorities?



After the disgrace at HCU, where your CM bulldozed a green forest and crushed wildlife, bringing national shame to your party,… pic.twitter.com/rTzl6VpfOX — KTR (@KTRBRS) January 6, 2026

"A responsible government should strengthen institutions of learning, not cannibalise them," KTR said, warning that the BRS would stand with the students of MANUU and strongly oppose any attempt to take the land back.

He added that the party was prepared to fight the issue both on the streets and in the courts.



Meanwhile, Telangana revenue officials have clarified that the notice was issued strictly in accordance with the rules and pertains only to the unused portion of the land. MANUU has been given seven days to submit its explanation.

With student groups from the university also expressing dissent, the MANUU land issue is poised to become yet another major flashpoint in Telangana politics.

