KTR Summoned In Phone-Tapping Case, Says Probe Is "Time-Pass Exercise"

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has issued a notice to former minister and BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) in connection with the phone-tapping case.

The notice asks Mr Rao to appear for questioning at 11 am on Tuesday at the Jubilee Hills police station. It has been issued under Section 160 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

Earlier, BRS leader T Harish Rao was questioned by the SIT for over seven hours in the same case.

Reacting strongly, KTR accused the Congress-led Telangana government of using the probe for political reasons. He said the investigation was a "time-pass exercise" and had no real basis.

Speaking to the media in his constituency of Sircilla, KT Rama Rao, son of former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, said the case was being used to divert public attention from the government's failures. He alleged that only opposition leaders were being targeted, while senior police and intelligence officials were being ignored.

KTR said surveillance systems are part of the police and intelligence setup and are not controlled by political leaders. He questioned why former DGPs and intelligence officials had not been summoned.

He also accused the government of leaking selective information to the media instead of holding official press conferences. "For two years, there has been no clear explanation, only rumours," he said.

The BRS leader claimed the Congress government had failed to implement its election promises, including the six guarantees. He said new controversies were being created to hide these failures.

KTR also raised questions about alleged irregularities in coal contracts, AMRUT projects, and Gachibowli land deals. He demanded proper investigations into these issues instead of targeting BRS leaders.

He said he would cooperate with the SIT but would not accept political harassment. "We have done nothing wrong," he stated.

Meanwhile, reacting to the notice, former minister and KCR's nephew T. Harish Rao said that both he and KT Rama Rao were being targeted for questioning the government. He said the BRS would not be intimidated by such tactics and would continue to demand accountability.

"We will keep questioning until the government fulfills its promises," Harish Rao said.