BRS Calls For Protests In Telangana Over 'Political Harassment' Of KCR

BRS party leaders have called for massive protests across Telangana on Sunday to condemn the undemocratic and politically motivated actions being pursued by the current government against Kalvakuntla Chandrashekar Rao, the first Chief Minister of Telangana state and BRS party president.

Senior party leaders, including former ministers Madhusudhanachari, Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Sabitha Indra Reddy, Padmarao Goud, Prashanth Reddy, Satyavathi Rathod, Balamallu, Karne Prabhakar, MLA Vivek, Krishna Rao, and others, issued this call to the party cadres, according to a release.

They strongly condemned the government, stating that it is deliberately harassing KCR and behaving inhumanely and insultingly towards him as part of a political vendetta. They described the creation of fabricated stories under the guise of telephone tapping and the subsequent issuance of notices under the name of SIT (Special Investigation Team) inquiry as a wicked and despicable act, the release stated.

As part of tomorrow's protest programs, they instructed that effigies of the government be burned in over 12,000 villages across the state. Similarly, they called for protests to be held in every municipal and constituency centre, including motorcycle rallies, demonstrations with black flags, sit-ins, and road blockades, to make the government feel the heat of the protests.

The release further stated that the party leaders and elected representatives were instructed to remain in their respective districts and ensure the success of these programs. They urged that the protests be democratic and peaceful, avoiding any clashes with the police, and that the people be informed about the conspiracies being hatched by the government.

Earlier today, BRS Working President KT Rama Rao slammed Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy after the State police refused a request by former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's (KCR) to examine him at Erravelli residence in connection with the alleged phone tapping case.

KTR called it Revanth Reddy's "arrogance" and said the police are violating the rules by not questioning a person over 65 years old at their residence.

In an X post, KTR wrote, "What is this despicable attitude towards KCR, the architect of Telangana, the Leader of the Opposition, and former Chief Minister, Revanth Reddy? Even after KCR himself replied to your police with his residential address, where he is staying, it is deplorable that they came to a residence where he is not staying in the middle of the night and pasted notices on the gate to derive demonic pleasure from it. If this is not arrogance, then what is it?"

"Your police are also violating the rule that individuals over 65 years old should be questioned at their actual place of residence. Do your police even have any awareness of Standard Operating Procedures? Or are they mere puppets in your hands, tasked only with harassing opposition leaders in this manner?" he added

Further, the BRS leader said that the party will challenge the phone-tapping case against KCR, calling it "illegal."

"You may have no respect for the law, justice, or righteousness, but we have complete faith in them. We will challenge all these illegal cases. We will expose every wrongful act of yours and place it before the people of Telangana. The people are watching how many harassments you are resorting to. Without fail, when the time comes, they will teach you a lesson in the court of the people," he said.

