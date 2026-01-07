Telangana Students Protest Over Government Notice To Hyderabad University

A notice issued by the Congress-led Telangana government to reclaim 50 acres of land at the Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) has triggered strong student protests and a political storm in the state. The student protesters, who come under the MANUU Students' Collective, said that the land belonged to the university and was crucial for its future expansion.

Accusing the government of targeting public education, the protesters warned that taking the land back would directly affect their education and future opportunities. They demanded that the government should immediately withdraw the notice.

Earlier, the state Revenue Department had asked MANUU to explain why 50 acres of land, out of the 200 allotted to the university in 1998, should not be reclaimed by the government.

In the notice, the Collector and District Magistrate of Ranga Reddy district cited a violation of allotment conditions, saying that while 150 acres are being used for university infrastructure, the remaining 50 acres remain vacant and unused.

BJP, AIMIM, And BRS Criticise Government

Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Bandi Sanjay backed the protesting students and criticised the state government over its notice. Sanjay questioned whether the government was planning to sell the university land.

"A government that cannot provide basic facilities to educational institutions has no moral right to seize their land," Sanjay added and advised the government to stay away from educational institutions or face strong resistance from students and the public.

In the Assembly, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi also raised the issue and revealed that similar notices were reportedly issued to other institutions, including the Indian School of Business (ISB).

He compared the situation to the earlier Hyderabad Central University (HCU) land controversy and demanded clarity from the government.

Earlier, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President KT Rama Rao, popularly known as KTR, criticised the government. In a post on X, KTR tagged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and questioned whether he was aware of the developments in Telangana.

Referencing the Kancha Gachibowli issue, KTR accused the Congress of repeating the same mistake with MANUU. He claimed the 50 acres in question were reserved for future academic blocks, hostels, and new courses, and alleged that the government was undermining the interests of students.