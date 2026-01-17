BJP's 'Kashmir-Style Exodus' Jibe At Telangana Government Over Temple Attacks

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Dharmapuri Arvind on Friday launched a stinging attack on the Congress-led Telangana government over the recent attacks on Hindu temples in the state. Arvind, the Lok Sabha MP from Nizamabad, said that there has been a significant increase in attacks on temples across Telangana since the Congress came into power. Holding Chief Minister Revanth Reddy "morally responsible" for these incidents, Arvind claimed that the government's rhetoric created a precarious environment for the majority community.

Arvind specifically pointed to statements such as "Congress is Muslim; Muslim is Congress" as a primary cause for the current state of unrest. Arvind argued that such narratives were being used to create a climate of fear among the Hindus, which he warned could eventually serve as a trigger for larger communal violence.

'AIMIM, Congress Working To Target Hindus'

During the press conference, Arvind accused the Congress and the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) of working in tandem to target Hindu society, particularly in the Old City of Hyderabad.

READ: Man Arrested In Hyderabad Temple Attack, BJP Seeks Probe In Such Cases

The BJP MP further alleged that the policing system had become compromised, acting under political pressure rather than remaining neutral, and claimed that Hindus were being arrested even when they are the victims of these attacks.

A 'Kashmir-Style Exodus' Jibe At Revanth Reddy

Arvind listed temple-related incidents reported between August 2024 and January this year. This timeline included recent vandalism at the Puranapul Myisamma Temple and an incident at the Katta Maisamma Temple in Safilguda earlier this month.

He compared the current atmosphere to the 1980s and 90s in Hyderabad, suggesting a deliberate attempt to force a "Kashmir-style exodus" of Hindus from the Old City. He reminded the public that historical communal tensions in the city often occurred during Congress regimes, only subsiding after major political shifts.

BJP MP's Demand To Rename His Constituency

A significant portion of the press conference was dedicated to the MP's long-standing demand to rename Nizamabad to "Indur". Arvind asserted that this was not a mere political stunt but a necessary act of "historical justice".

Citing the 1909 Imperial Gazetteer and British-era railway maps, he argued that the name "Indur" is the original identity of the region, named after King Indradatta. He stated that the current name serves as a reminder of the "tyranny" of the Nizam's rule, which he described as a period of grave atrocities against Hindus.

Arvind vowed that the BJP will make renaming the district its first priority if the party wins the upcoming Municipal Corporation elections. He challenged the BRS (Bharat Rashtra Samithi) and Congress to stop their "family and vote-bank politics", asserting that the BJP remains the only viable alternative that provides welfare to all, citing PM Modi's housing and health schemes, without religious discrimination.

He warned the state government that the Hindu community would no longer tolerate attacks on its religious heritage and that the party is prepared to fight these "conspiracies" at every level.