Hyderabad's Kancha Gachibowli Row: Why Students, Environmentalists Are Protesting

The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Telangana Wildlife Warden to take immediate steps to safeguard wildlife in the Hyderabad's Kancha Gachibowli area. It issued a warning to the state government, saying it “can't have high-rises in the company of deer.” A Bench comprising Justice BR Gavai and Justice AG Masih issued a stern instruction to halt all further tree felling in the region. The matter is scheduled for its next hearing on May 15.

What is the controversy surrounding Kancha Gachibowli?

The dispute emerged following the Congress government's plans to redevelop around 400 acres of land adjacent to the University of Hyderabad. The move sparked widespread protests by students and environmental activists, who alleged that bulldozing activities violated existing Supreme Court directives and threatened biodiversity in the area.

Petitioners said the zone was ecologically sensitive, hosting numerous animal and bird species. The Vata Foundation, an environmental NGO, has called for the area to be granted deemed forest status and even proposed its designation as a national park under the Wildlife (Protection) Act.

The issue escalated, eventually reaching the Supreme Court. Three Public Interest Litigations (PILs) had already been filed in the Telangana High Court, The Hindu reported.

The Telangana government, for its part, clarified that it didn't encroach upon university land and accused opposition parties — BRS and BJP — of politicising the matter by spreading misinformation.

Was the land ever part of the university?

Students claimed the land was originally part of the 2,324 acres allotted to the university during its formation in 1974, under the then Congress government's six-point formula following the Telangana agitation. But a formal title transfer was never completed, reported The Hindu.

Over the years, the government repurposed several tracts of unused land for public projects such as the Indian Institute of Information Technology, Tata Institute of Fundamental Research and the Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh. By 2010, over 800 acres had been diverted for various uses, The Hindu reported.



What do official records say?

The 400-acre land in question was part of a land swap deal made in 2004 during the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) government. An MoU was signed with the University of Hyderabad to exchange 534 acres of land in return for 396 acres elsewhere. Just before the Assembly elections, a sale deed was signed, but after the Congress came to power, the new Chief Minister cancelled the transfer.

This led to a long legal dispute, which ended when the Supreme Court rejected a Special Leave Petition, allowing the current government under Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to proceed with the land.

Why are environmentalists opposing the redevelopment?

Environmentalists are saying the land is a biodiverse habitat, rich in native flora and fauna. It is home to 233 species of birds and houses the Murricia Hyderabadensis, a rare spider species unique to this forest patch. Also listed are three reptile and 27 bird species under Schedule-I of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 — denoting their endangered status.

Further, the area includes 72 tree species and ancient mushroom rock formations estimated to be over two billion years old. Conservationists also note that necessary environmental permissions, including a mandatory Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA), have not been secured for the project.

What legal actions have been taken?



Multiple petitions were submitted in the Telangana High Court by students and environmental groups who contended the land qualified as a forest under the Forest Conservation Act. They highlighted the area's biodiversity, unique geological features and its role as a catchment for reservoirs supplying drinking water to Hyderabad.

Why does the Telangana government want to auction the land?

The Congress-led government first introduced land monetisation through auctions under YS Rajashekhara Reddy and has since become standard policy in Telangana. Facing a staggering debt estimated to cross Rs 5 lakh crore by the end of FY 2025-26, the newly elected Congress government under Revanth Reddy is looking to raise funds through land auctions to support welfare schemes. According to The Hindu, the Chief Minister has acknowledged the lack of funds for capital expenditure, underlining the financial pressures driving the auction of Kancha Gachibowli.