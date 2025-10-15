In Telangana, KTR Accuses Congress Of "Vote Theft" In Detailed Presentation

Bharat Rashtra Samithi working president, KT Rama Rao, accused the ruling Congress of planning "massive electoral fraud" and "vote chori" in the upcoming Jubilee Hills Assembly by-election in Telangana. At a press conference, KTR unveiled a presentation that he claimed contained irrefutable evidence of systematic manipulation of voter rolls. The party has submitted a formal representation to the Chief Electoral Officer detailing the allegations.

Due to lack of response from the commission, KTR also announced a major escalation, confirming that the BRS plans to approach the Telangana High Court tomorrow to seek judicial intervention and ensure the rectification of the Jubilee Hills voter list before the by-election.

The BRS leader alleged that his party's ground-level verification had identified that 23,000 votes had been added to the Jubilee Hills constituency rolls since the 2023 Assembly election.

There were abnormal mass registrations at single addresses, he said. In one instance, a small 80-square-yard house was found to have 23 votes. Another apartment was listed with 43 voters, whose owner allegedly denied any knowledge of the individuals, he said.

KTR also presented cases of individuals, including one person from Sircilla, who were found to have second, unauthorised Electoral Photo Identity Cards registered in Jubilee Hills without their knowledge.

He also accused the state's Congress government of misusing official machinery and colluding with lower-level officials to facilitate the fraudulent registration of votes, allegedly to ensure a win in the crucial by-poll.

"This is not just vote manipulation, this is the daylight murder of democracy," KTR said, adding that the Congress was employing "all means, persuasion, division, and coercion, to influence the outcome".

Key Congress leaders dismissed the BRS allegations as an act of desperation. Congress minister G Vivek Venkataswamy, who is in charge of the Jubilee Hills constituency, strongly denied any irregularities and accused KTR of making "unfounded allegations".

"KTR is under deep frustration because any survey you do in Jubilee Hills, all surveys are pointing towards a landslide victory for Congress," he said. "Nowhere has 23,000 new voters registered. It is false. The Election Commission is under the control of Central government," he added.

The BRS expressed significant dissatisfaction with the response time from the Election Commission of India.

KTR claimed the detailed proof, which includes specific names and addresses, was submitted over 24 hours ago, but no concrete action has been taken or public statement issued by the poll body.

He questioned the commission's credibility, demanding that they immediately launch a full investigation, delete all identified fake entries and take disciplinary action against compromised field officers.