Rhea Chakraborty To NDTV: "We Were No Longer The Same Carefree Family After CBI Clean Chit In Sushant Case"

At the NDTV Yuva 2025 Conclave session titled "Unbroken: Writing the Next Chapter," actress Rhea Chakraborty spoke candidly about the emotional aftermath of being given a clean chit in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. The actress further revealed the impact the case had on her family and how it changed them forever.

"I Realised We Had All Changed Forever"

Rhea Chakraborty recalled the emotional moment when the news arrived that she had finally received a clean chit from the CBI in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.

She shared, "Everyone in my house cried that day. I hugged my brother and broke down. When I looked at my parents, I realised we had all changed forever. We were no longer the same carefree family. That moment altered us permanently."

Recalling her disbelief when the news broke, Rhea added, "The day it happened, my mum said the news channels were reporting that the CBI had given me a clean chit. I didn't believe it. I thought, 'It can't be true, the media doesn't report facts anyway.' I waited until my lawyer confirmed it to me."

On Happiness About Getting A Clean Chit

When asked how she felt upon receiving the CBI's clearance, Rhea admitted it was a "weird experience."

She explained, "When I got a clean chit, I wasn't happy. At the core of it, I knew someone very close to me was gone, and nothing could change that. But I was relieved for my parents. They live in society and constantly face people. For them, things had become very difficult. I thought maybe now they could move around a little more freely."

While the clean chit was a form of relief, Rhea explained that it could never bring her complete happiness.

"People said he did not go because of you. I always knew I hadn't done anything. But even when the clean chit came, I couldn't feel happy. I was only happy for my parents," she added.

Background

Rhea Chakraborty was arrested on September 8, 2020 by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. She was accused of procuring drugs for him and was held in judicial custody for about 28 days before being granted bail on October 7, 2020.

Over the next several years, multiple investigations by the Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation scrutinised her involvement. Ultimately, on March 22, 2025, the CBI filed a closure report clearing Rhea of all charges, confirming Sushant's death as a suicide and ruling out any foul play.

