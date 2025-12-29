<i>Ikkis</i> Screening: Salman Khan, Deol Family, Rekha, And Several Other Stars Join Agastya Nanda To Honour Dharmendra's Last Movie

Mumbai witnessed an emotional evening on Monday as the Hindi film industry came together for a special screening of Ikkis, Sriram Raghavan's upcoming period drama, which also serves as a farewell to legendary actor Dharmendra.

The film's lead pair, newcomers Simar Bhatia and Agastya Nanda, arrived together and posed for photographs on the red carpet.

Jaideep Ahlawat, who plays a pivotal role in the film, was also among the early arrivals. He opted for a muted yet stylish ensemble, stepping out in a grey jacket layered over a black T-shirt and coordinated trousers.

Rekha, Tabu, Jeetendra, Salman Khan, Lulia Vantur, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Manish Malhotra, Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh, along with Randeep Hooda, were spotted making their way into the venue.

One of the most poignant moments of the night came when Salman Khan was seen standing beside a poster featuring Dharmendra. The actor lingered there for a few moments, visibly emotional, as cameras captured the quiet tribute.

Sunny Deol also appeared moved, but he still took time to greet the photographers and posed beside his father's poster with a composed smile. Bobby Deol followed later with his wife Tanya, their son Aryaman, and cousin Abhay Deol.

Ikkis marks Dharmendra's final on-screen appearance following his death on November 24 at the age of 89. The film features Agastya Nanda as Arun, the son of Dharmendra's character, Brigadier ML Khetarpal, and also stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Simar Bhatia, Sikandar Kher, and Vivaan Shah.

The movie is set to release in cinemas on January 1, 2026.

ALSO READ: Ikkis: Sunny, Bobby Deol To Host Special Screening Of Dharmendra's Last Film In Mumbai