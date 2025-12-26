<i>Ikkis</i>: Sunny, Bobby Deol To Host Special Screening Of Dharmendra's Last Film In Mumbai

Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol will host a special screening of their upcoming film Ikkis in Mumbai next week as a tribute to their late father, legendary actor Dharmendra.

What's Happening

The event will be held ahead of the film's theatrical release and is expected to be attended by members of the film industry and the media.

According to the invitation, the special screening is scheduled for December 29 at PVR ICON, Andheri, Mumbai.

Background

Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Sriram Raghavan, Ikkis is a war biopic based on the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, India's youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra.

The film stars Agastya Nanda and Simar Bhatia in key roles, with Dharmendra appearing in an important part.

Notably, Ikkis marks Dharmendra's final appearance on the big screen.

In the film, Dharmendra essays the role of Agastya Nanda's father. However, their storylines unfold in different timelines, resulting in limited shared screen time.

Earlier, Sriram Raghavan shared in an interview with ANI that Dharmendra was unable to watch the complete film due to declining health.

"I met him in October. That time he was okay, but he was not too well. He did watch the first half and waited for the second half. I wanted him to see the film in its entirety. Somehow, that couldn't happen. He is not here to enjoy the work he had done, and people appreciate that. That is a regret we have," the filmmaker said.

Ikkis chronicles the courage and sacrifice of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal during the 1971 Battle of Basantar, where he is believed to have destroyed ten enemy tanks before losing his life.

The film will release on January 1, 2026.