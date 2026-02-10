<i>Border 2</i> Box Office Collection Day 18: Progress Report On Sunny Deol's Film

The sequel to the cult classic Border (1997), Border 2, arrived in cinemas on January 23. The war drama stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty in pivotal roles. The film has been enjoying a strong run at the box office and has already crossed the ₹300 crore mark in the domestic market. However, its collections dipped slightly on February 9.

On day 18, Border 2 earned ₹1.85 crore at the ticket windows, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. With this, the Anurag Singh directorial has so far amassed ₹311.6 crore.

The report further stated that Border 2 registered an overall Hindi occupancy of 7.34% on its third Monday. Morning shows recorded an occupancy of 4.49%, while afternoon shows witnessed 8.12%. Evening shows stood at 7.89%, and night shows peaked at 8.84%.

On Monday, Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted a note on X (formerly Twitter) to share the third-weekend box office report of Border 2. He wrote, “#Border2 continues to remain the first choice of moviegoers for the third consecutive weekend, performing very well on both Saturday and Sunday. Its dominance in mass pockets and the heartland is simply outstanding, once again emphasizing the tremendous potential of a well-made film beyond urban markets.”

Mentioning figures, the trade analyst added, “#Border2 [Week 3] Fri 3.12 cr, Sat 6.01 cr, Sun 8.45 cr. Total: ₹ 341.47 cr…#Border2 biz at a glance…Week 1: ₹ 244.97 cr Week 2: ₹ 78.92 cr Weekend 3: ₹ 17.58 cr Total: ₹ 341.47 cr.”

Border 2 is set against the backdrop of the India–Pakistan war of 1971. The film also features Sonam Bajwa, Mona Singh and Anya Singh in important roles. The project has been bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J. P. Dutta and Nidhi Dutta under the banners of T-Series Films and J. P. Films.