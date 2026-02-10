Viral Video: Sunny Deol Poses With His Rs 4 Crore Porsche As <i>Border 2</i> Soars At Box Office

Sunny Deol is currently on cloud nine, and for all the right reasons. His latest film, Border 2, is performing strongly at the box office and shows barely any sign of slowing down. Amid the film's massive success, the actor shared a video in which he was seen posing beside his stylish car.

About Sunny Deol's New Car

Sunny Deol shared a video on his Instagram Story, flaunting a black Porsche, which he bought a few months ago. The brand-new Porsche 911 Turbo 50 sports car is reportedly priced at Rs 4 crore. He captioned the story: "Road to Heaven, Kutch." A user shared it on X - take a look:

Bhushan Kumar gifted a new car to Sunny Deol as a gift for the extraordinary profits achieved by #Border2 ❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/bNfW1wBGRU — Abhishek (@vicharabhio) February 9, 2026

About Border 2

Border 2, the spiritual sequel to the 1997 cult classic Border, was released in cinemas on January 23. The war drama stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty in pivotal roles. The film has enjoyed a strong run at the box office, crossing the Rs 300 crore mark in India, although its earnings saw a slight dip on 9 February.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 1.85 crore on day 18, taking its total domestic earnings to Rs 311.6 crore.

The report further noted that Border 2 recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 7.34% on its third Monday. Morning shows registered 4.49%, afternoon shows 8.12%, evening shows 7.89%, and night shows peaked at 8.84%.

Set against the backdrop of the 1971 India-Pakistan war, Border 2 continues to attract audiences with its patriotic storyline and star-studded cast.



Also Read: Border 2 Producer Reacts To Varun Dhawan Trolling: "I'm Sure He Didn't Pay Attention"