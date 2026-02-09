<i>Border 2</i> Box Office Collection Day 17: Sunny Deol's Film Is At Rs 309.4 Crore And Counting

Anurag Singh's Border 2 is showing no signs of slowing down at the box office. Now in its third week, the film continues to perform steadily alongside newer releases such as Mardaani 3.

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Border 2 earned approximately Rs 6.90 crore on its third Sunday. With this, the war drama's total domestic collection now stands at Rs 309.4 crore. The film registered an overall 21.15% Hindi Occupancy on February 8.

With this momentum, Border 2 is quickly approaching the Rs 310 crore milestone in India, promising to be one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of 2026.

Border released on January 23 and had a strong opening weekend with Rs 224.25 crore. In its second weekend, the war drama saw a rise in collections with Sunday emerging as the top-grossing day. The film earned Rs 10.75 crore on Friday, Rs 17.75 crore on Saturday, and Rs 22.5 crore on Sunday.

The film's biggest single-day so far was the first Monday, which coincided with Republic Day, with collections touching Rs 59 crore. This impressive performance has allowed Border 2 to cross the opening weekend earnings of Ranveer Singh's film Dhurandhar. The film's success can be attributed to its engaging storyline and strong performances, which have resonated with audiences.

Border 2 boasts an ensemble cast including Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan and Ahan Shetty. Mona Singh, Medha Rana, Sonam Bajwa and Anya Singh are also part of the film. The war drama is set against the backdrop of the 1971 India-Pakistan war. It serves as a spiritual successor to the 1997 film Border.