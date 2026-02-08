Vikrant Massey Reacts To Claims Of Being Replaced By Raghav Juyal In <i>Ramayana</i>: "Disappointing"

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana is shaping up to be one of India's biggest cinematic spectacles. The film boasts a star-studded cast, including Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita, and Yash as Ravana. The supporting cast also features Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, Lara Dutta, Rakul Preet Singh and Arun Govil.

Recently, reports emerged that Raghav Juyal has replaced Vikrant Massey as Meghanad, the eldest son of Ravana and crown prince of Lanka.

Vikrant addressed the rumours on Instagram. The actor wrote, "OK. To put the rumours to rest, I was never a part of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. The many media portals reporting about my supposed "replacement" should've done the requisite background check. Disappointing. Nonetheless, wishing everyone a part of the movie, all the very best."

Earlier, Variety India had reported that "Raghav has joined the cast of Nitesh Tiwari's most-anticipated Ramayana. He has been brought on board to play the role of Meghanad (also referred to as Indrajit), the eldest son of Ravana and the crown prince of Lanka. His character will feature in Ramayana Part 2, which is currently scheduled for a Diwali 2027 release.”

It added, “The role was initially supposed to be played by Vikrant Massey, but things apparently didn't work out. Raghav was subsequently approached, and he immediately came on board. He is expected to start filming his portions once he has recovered from his injury."

Ramayana is a two-part live-action epic inspired by ancient Indian mythology. The first instalment is set to hit theatres worldwide during Diwali 2026, followed by the second part in Diwali 2027.

Backed by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana reportedly carries a budget of Rs 4,000 crore. Expect blockbuster VFX and a music score by Hans Zimmer & AR Rahman.