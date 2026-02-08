Priyanka Chopra Remembers <i>Mary Kom</i> Co-Star Sunil Thapa: "You Kept Me Together When I Had Just Lost My Dad"

Mumbai, Feb 7 (IANS) Actress Priyanka Chopra recalled how her late 'Mary Kom' co-star Sunil Thapa helped her through her toughest time after the passing away of her father, Ashok Chopra.

Remembering the late actor for his kindness, PeeCee wrote on her Instagram handle, "You will always be my Coach Sir.

You kept me together when I had just lost my dad. You loved me and helped me through many tough days without even realizing. Your warm hugs and your laugh will always be part of my memories.

Gone too young but never forgotten. Thank you for your kindness at a time that I was broken. (Sic)."

Offering her condolences to the family and loved ones of Sunil Thapa, she added, "Rest in peace Sunil Thapa...My condolences and prayers are with the family and loved ones."

Veteran Nepali actor Sunil Thapa passed away in Kathmandu on Saturday morning at the age of 68.

As per the hospital authorities, the actor was undergoing treatment after his health suddenly deteriorated.

The officials told the local media that Sunil Thapa was brought to the hospital in an unconscious state, and he was declared dead due to suspected cardiac arrest after an ECG.

Mohan Niraula, President of Film Artists Association of Nepal, told IANS that the veteran actor passed away due to a cardiac problem.

“We are awaiting his family members, who reside in Mumbai, to perform his last rites,” he shared.

Nepal's Prime Minister Sushila Karki also mourned the loss of the actor.

“With his passing, the Nepali and Indian film industries have lost not only a versatile artist but also a strong pillar,” she said in a statement.

Before starting his tenure as an actor, Sunil Thapa worked as a model in Mumbai in the mid-1970s. He was also actively involved in sports and even played professional football for clubs in Bombay.

