Rhea Chakraborty Says She "Still Believes In Love" Years After Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: "I Will Never Be Jaded"

Rhea Chakraborty is preparing to return to acting.

What's Happening

Following the death of her boyfriend and actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June 2020, Rhea faced prolonged public scrutiny and legal proceedings that kept her away from films and series.

In a recent conversation with Hindustan Times, she opened up about the emotional toll of that period and her decision to step away from acting for a time.

Rhea revealed that she had, at one point, accepted the possibility that her acting career might not continue.

"Letting go of this dream of acting, which I had worked towards for over a decade, took many sessions of therapy. I had to stop thinking about it because I couldn't have it; I didn't get acting opportunities," she said.

Despite the challenges she endured, Rhea said she has chosen not to become bitter.

"Therapy saved my life... I swore no matter where life takes me I will never be jaded. I still believe in love, it's beautiful, powerful and love is the answer. Love makes the world go round, " she said.

Background

Rhea Chakraborty is now set to return with filmmaker Hansal Mehta's upcoming series. She admitted that she initially declined the offer.

"Hansal sir and the writer asked me what was stopping me. I told them I had left acting and they said that's all the more reason I should do it because it does not matter whether I do well or not. Now I'm glad I said yes, it was different coming on set, such a long life has been lived in the last seven years. It's like cycling, something you never forget."

Beyond her professional comeback, Rhea also spoke about the support system that helped her through the most difficult phase of her life. She became emotional while talking about her close friends.

"My girl friends have shown me what true friendship is. To be loved for no reason and at the cost of their lives and livelihoods being in trouble is phenomenal," she said, referring especially to singer-actor Shibani Dandekar, whom she described as "like a sister."

Rhea shared that Shibani faced professional setbacks for standing by her publicly.

She concluded, "I'm grateful to have such women in my life, who lift each other up. On one hand I saw the worst side of humans but on the other side I also experienced the most beautiful side of humanity."

