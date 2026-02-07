Akshay Kumar's Horror-Comedy <i>Bhooth Bangla</i> To Now Release In Theatres On April 10

Akshay Kumar on Saturday announced that Bhooth Bangla, his upcoming horror comedy with frequent collaborator Priyadarshan, will now hit the theatres on April 10, 2026.

Bhooth Bangla, which reunites Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan after 14 years, was earlier scheduled for release on May 15.

"Bhooth Bangla ka countdown rewind! 10 April...Milte hain theatres mein. #BhoothBangla," Akshay Kumar posted on Instagram alongside an announcement teaser.

The actor has worked with the veteran filmmaker on several hit comedies such as Hera Pheri, Garam Masala, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, and Bhagam Bhag. They last collaborated on Khatta Meetha in 2010.

Besides Akshay Kumar, the movie will also feature Wamiqa Gabbi, Paresh Rawal, Tabu, and Rajpal Yadav, and the late veteran actor Asrani.

Presented by Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, in association with Cape of Good Films, the film is produced by Akshay Kumar, Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor.

Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan are working on two more projects - Haiwaan, which will also star Saif Ali Khan, and the third part of the Hera Pheri franchise.

