Sudha Chandran On Viral <i>Mata Ki Chowki</i> Video: "Some Percentage Of Goddess' Might Have Entered Me As A Blessing"

Dancer-actor Sudha Chandran made headlines recently after a video of hers from a mata ki chowki at her home went viral. In the video, Sudha Chandran appeared in a trance-like state, attempting to bite people.

In a recent interview, the dancer said she believes in paranormal activities and she can sense energy.

Asked about the video, she said she has little memory of what happened.

"I don't remember what I was [doing] when I was in that zone. I won't even say that the goddess herself entered me, because if that happens, your body will explode. No human can endure that energy," she told Hindi Rush.

Sudha added, "Some percentage of her might have entered me as a blessing; that's it. Maybe it was her presence, maybe not. But I do know that I am blessed. I believe in these things, and it has happened to me."

Sudha Chandran Recalls Unusual Night in Gujarat

Recalling past experiences, Sudha Chandran gave a vivid account of what happened in Gujarat during a shoot.

"I can sense paranormal activity very quickly. This happened when I was shooting in Gujarat. It happened right in front of my eyes. I was attacked," she said.

"I reached my room at around 11:30 pm, had dinner, and went to sleep. I clearly remember that my mother and I were sleeping on the same bed," she recalled.

"When I woke up, I saw that a cupboard in the room was open. I could sense an energy moving towards me. When it reached me, it felt like a heavy weight pressing down on my chest. I was trying to open my mouth, but no sound was coming out. I couldn't move my hands, even though my mother was right next to me."

Sudha felt the presence growing stronger. "I could see it growling. I could sense that it was entering my body," she said.

In that moment of uneasiness, she returned to faith: "I took the name of Lord Kartik, somehow struck my mother with my hand, and suddenly my voice came back. The pressure that was on my chest slowly lifted and left my body."

"My mother applied vibhuti on me, and I became completely calm," Sudha added.

Sudha Chandran was recently seen in the TV soap Noyontara.