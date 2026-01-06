Sudha Chandran Reacts To Trolling Over <i>Mata Ki Chowki</i> Viral Videos: <i>"Logon Se Koi Lena-Dena Nahin"</i>

Sudha Chandran has addressed social media trolling after videos of her emotional state during a religious gathering went viral. The clips, which surfaced from a Mata Ki Chowki she hosted, showed her in a devotional trance-like situation. Now, Sudha says she does not feel the need to justify herself.

What Sudha Chandran Said

On January 3, Sudha Chandran organised a Mata Ki Chowki attended by family members and industry friends. During the event, Sudha entered a deep spiritual state and became emotional.

Sharing her experience, Sudha told Zoom, "It is a moment everyone wants to live in. Maa Shakti aapke andar aake voh energy de rahi hai (Goddess Shakti enters your body, gives you energy). I am one of those blessed souls aur mere zariye logon ko voh blessings mil rahe hai, it is the happiest moment in my life."

Reacting to the trolls, she said, "I am not here to justify. I have my perception towards life. I have certain connections that I respect. Mujhe logon se koi lena dena nahi hai. Joh troll karte hai, acchi baat hai, khush rahe apne zindagi mein (I don't care about those people. The ones who are trolling, good for them. Be happy). What about those millions of people who could connect and resonate with it? Mere liye voh important hai (For me, that is important)."

"In my life, I have never thought about log kya bolenge. Even after my accident, logon ne kaha tha ki kya bewakoofi kar rahi ho tum (Even after my accident, people said I was being foolish for the activities I did). Lekin jab vahi ek success story ban jata hai, log usi ke baare mein charcha karte hai (But once it becomes a success story, people only talk about it)," added Sudha.

"Devotion is a personal issue. I don't judge or criticise anyone's devotion. I am not answerable to anyone's questions or trolls. I am a self-made woman and I will continue living my life with dignity, respect and blessings from the divine," said Sudha.



Recently, several videos of Sudha Chandran surfaced on social media, showing her in a trance-like state during a Mata Ki Chowki. In the clips, attendees were seen trying to calm her down as she appeared overwhelmed with emotions. At one point, she even seemed to move towards biting them.

About Sudha Chandran

In recent times, Sudha played the manipulative mother Yamini Raheja, in the first two seasons of Naagin. Her television career also includes roles in several popular shows like Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Kalyug Mein Bhakti Ki Shakti, among others.



Also Read: Naagin Actress Sudha Chandran Appears Distressed At Mata Ki Chowki, Attempts To Bite People In Viral Video