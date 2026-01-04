<i>Naagin</i> Actress Sudha Chandran Appears Distressed At Mata Ki Chowki, Attempts To Bite People In Viral Video

A video of veteran television actor Sudha Chandran has gone viral on social media, leaving fans concerned and confused. The clip shows the actress in a deeply agitated and emotionally overwhelming state during a devotional event, prompting mixed reactions and widespread speculation online.

The Incident At Mata Ki Chowki

The footage is not from a film or television set but from a Mata ki Chowki (a religious gathering meant for prayer and devotion). In the video, Sudha Chandran appears visibly distressed and physically difficult to control. Several people present at the venue are seen trying to comfort and restrain her to prevent her from hurting herself or others.

At one point, Sudha is seen attempting to bite a person who is holding her, which has further intensified the shock among viewers. Many believe that she may have been emotionally overwhelmed during the prayers, while others feel the moment should not be misinterpreted or sensationalised.

A comment read, "She seems emotionally upset, so she is behaving this way."

Another read, "Feeling bad for her. She is a good actress, doesn't suit her."

One more read, "Mata rani har kisi k sharir me pravesh nahi kr skti or jis kisi k sharir me pravesh krti hai unka body language change ho jata hai to please respect kariy har vo insan ka jinko maa devi ati hai mata rani ki jai ho."

Call For Empathy Amid Online Reactions

While the video continues to circulate, many netizens are urging people to respond with sensitivity rather than judgement. Devotional gatherings can often evoke intense emotional responses, and without full context, it is difficult to determine what Sudha Chandran was experiencing at that moment.

The actress is widely known for her portrayal of Yamini Raheja in the first two seasons of Naagin. She has also been part of several iconic television shows, including Yeh Hain Mohabbatein and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.

ALSO READ: How Sudha Chandran Learnt to Dance Again After Losing a Leg in Accident