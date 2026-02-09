Kritika Kamra And Gaurav Kapur To Marry In March

Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur are all set to get married in March. The couple went public with their relationship in December last year. They are planning to get married in Mumbai. While the venue has been finalised, the couple are still working out the finer details of the wedding celebrations.

About Kritika Kamra And Gaurav Kapur's Wedding

"Kritika and Gaurav have officially taken the decision to take the leap into wedding bliss. The plans are already on, and the wedding is set to take place in Mumbai at the end of March in the city. The duo have been planning this for a while, and after having officially made their relationship public in December, they are now set to be wedded next month," the source told NDTV.

Earlier, the actress shared a series of pictures on Instagram showing the couple taking photos of each other while enjoying breakfast.

Another image featured their sports shoes, which she captioned, "Does it have to be this cheesy?" There was also a boomerang clip capturing them raising a toast with their coffee mugs, inscribed with "Bubby's".

Kritika Kamra captioned the post: "Breakfast with...", a clever nod to Gaurav's popular show "Breakfast with Champions". At the time of the post, the couple had already been going strong for a few months. Their romance appears to be heating up as they prepare for their big day.

Gaurav was previously married to actress and model Kirat Bhattal. They married in 2014 and reportedly divorced around 2021.

On the work front, Kritika Kamra was last seen in Saare Jahan Se Accha in 2025. The actress will reportedly be seen next in an upcoming women-led drama, directed by Anusha Rizvi of Peepli Live fame.

Gaurav Kapur, on the other hand, is known for hosting IPL pre-match shows and digital chat shows with cricketers.



