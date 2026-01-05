Kritika Kamra-Gaurav Kapur's New Year Special Double Date With Zaheer Khan-Sagarika Ghatge. Pics Inside

Actress Kritika Kamra has ushered in 2026 on a cheerful note, sharing a set of happy pictures with boyfriend Gaurav Kapur.

The actress gave fans a glimpse of her joyful moments as she welcomed the New Year with Gaurav, friends Anya Singh and others. Star cricketer Zaheer Khan, his wife Sagarika Ghatge and their son Fatehsinh Khan were also a part of the celebrations.

For the caption, she wrote: “Fell into ‘26 nicely.”

It was on December 10, when Kritika went Instagram official with Gaurav. She took to Instagram, where she shared a set of candid pictures from a breakfast date with Gaurav, confirming their romance.

The actress kept the caption understated yet playful, as she wrote: “breakfast with…”

On the work front, the two will be seen in The Great Shamshuddin Family. Set over one day in Delhi, the narrative follows Bani as mothers, aunts, cousins and former romantic interests descend on her apartment, each bringing their own emergencies.

As the protagonist navigates interfaith complexities, generational conflicts and family expectations, she faces a choice between pursuing international career opportunities or remaining with her family, reports variety.com.

The film features Farida Jalal, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Juhi Babbar Soni and Sheeba Chadda.

The Great Shamshuddin Family is set to arrive on JioHotstar on 12th December.

Kritika earlier dated her Kitni Mohabbat Hai co-star Karan Kundra. She made her acting debut in 2007, with Yahan Ke Hum Sikandar. In 2009, she played a singer, Arohi in Kitani Mohabbat Hai opposite Karan. She was then seen in Pyaar Ka Bandhan, Kitani Mohabbat Hai 2, Kuch Toh Log Kahenge,

In 2015, Kritika played a reporter, Ananya Kashyap opposite Rajeev Khandelwal, in Reporters. She was then seen as Princess Chandrakanta in Prem Ya Paheli – Chandrakanta. She made her film debut in 2018, with Mitron. In 2021, she played a college student Sana in the web series Tandav.

The actress played a reporter Vidhi, in the 2023 film Bheed. In the same year, she played Habiba, in Bambai Meri Jaan. Her most recent release, Gyaarah Gyaarah.