Watch: <i>Dhurandhar</i> Star Sara Arjun Reacts To Her Childhood Interviews, "Used To Talk So Much"

Sara Arjun became a household name after the release of Dhurandhar. The actress played Ranveer Singh's love interest in the film, where their characters eventually get married. She has now made her Telugu debut with Euphoria. Recently, the makers of the film shared a video of Sara reacting to her childhood interviews.

What Sara Arjun Said

In one of the childhood clips, a young Sara is seen saying, "Please please watch my interview because my interview is good. My interview is awesome, my interview is very good." In another interview, she is heard saying, "I don't want to be a producer."

Reacting to these old videos, the actress said, "I have seen this. Oh my god. I used to talk so much when I was a child. I think I spoke a lot as a child." Watch it here:

Euphoria has been directed by Gunasekhar. Recently, Sara also took to social media to share a detailed note about her experience working on the film.

She began her post by writing, "Some stories don't just choose you, they stay with you long after the moment passes. This film found me at a time when nothing felt certain, yet everything felt possible."

Expressing her gratitude towards filmmaker Gunasekhar and producer Neelima Guna, she added, "To @gunasekhar1 garu, @neelima_guna garu, and their family, thank you so much for trusting this story, for believing in its heart, and for having the courage to tell it with honesty. Your belief made space for something real to be felt and seen."

She also thanked her family for their support and wrote, "To my own family, especially my dad, thank you for always holding my hand, for listening, and still giving me the freedom to choose my path. That trust has shaped me more than you know."

Sara concluded her post by saying, "This film pushed me emotionally and made me uncomfortable in the most meaningful way. To everyone reading this, today this film has reached you. I truly hope it connects with you in some way. To me, this is a very important story...idi okka special film."

Apart from Sara Arjun, Euphoria also stars Bhumika Chawla and Gautham Menon in key roles. Sara will be next seen in Dhurandhar 2.



