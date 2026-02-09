Arijit Singh Joins Anoushka Shankar On Stage In Kolkata Days After Playback Exit

Arijit Singh treated Kolkata fans to a pleasant musical surprise when he joined sitar maestro Anoushka Shankar on Sunday (February 8) in a concert at Netaji Indoor Stadium, Kolkata. This was Arijit's first public performance since he announced his exit from playback singing on January 27.

Anoushka Shankar Introduced Arijit on Stage

Anoushka Shankar shared a clip from the musical evening on her Instagram.

She wrote: "So much more to say later, but for now, my heart!!!! Hearing the one and only @arijitsingh bringing my father's rarely heard Bengali song to life and then sharing our new music with Kolkata was truly one for the books."

The singer first teamed up with Anoushka and percussionist Bickram Ghosh to perform Maya Bhora Raati, a Bengali classic originally sung by Lakshmi Shankar and composed by the legendary Pandit Ravi Shankar.

Arijit shared that he had recently visited Anoushka at her home, where they spent time composing music together.

Next, Arijit performed a soulful duet with Anoushka on Traces of You, a track she co-created with international star Norah Jones.

When Anoushka introduced him on stage, Arijit humbly admitted that he felt nervous. "I am very nervous. Thank you for having me," he told the roaring crowd.

Anoushka's sitar and Arijit's mesmerising voice created an ethereal ambience, transporting the audience to a different reality.

Aamir Khan Visited Arijit at His Home

Last week, Aamir Khan visited Arijit Singh at his Jiaganj home in Murshidabad.

Videos of Aamir Khan went viral on social media, prompting speculation about why the superstar rushed there. In one viral video, Aamir is seen getting down from the car and waving at the shutterbugs stationed nearby.

Arijit Singh's Shocking Post

On January 27, Arijit Singh shared on his social media handles that he won't take any new assignments as a playback singer.

"Hello. Happy New Year to all. I want to thank you all for giving me so much love all these years as listeners. I am happy to announce that I am not going to take any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it quits. It was a wonderful journey," Arijit wrote on his Instagram feed.

In a private X post, Arijit Singh clarified that he's not leaving music altogether and would devote himself to pursuing a different kind of music to "motivate" himself.

Arijit Singh's Hit Songs

For more than a decade, Arijit Singh has established himself as the undisputed king of melody and heartbreak for new generations.

From Shah Rukh Khan to Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor to Ranveer Singh, Arijit has remained composers' first choice over the years.

His hit songs include "Tum Hi Ho," "Laal Ishq," "Raabta," "Kabhi Jo Baadal Barse," and "Aaj Phir," to name a few.