<i>Border 2</i> Box Office Collection Day 19: Sunny Deol's Film Is At Rs 314.59 Crore And Counting

Anurag Singh's Border 2 saw slight growth on Tuesday compared to its third Monday box office collections. On February 10, the film minted Rs 2.84 crore through ticket windows, as per a report by Sacnilk. With this, the total earnings of the war drama have touched Rs 314.59 crore in the domestic market.

Border 2 recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 13.59% on Tuesday. Morning shows registered 6.28% occupancy, afternoon shows stood at 11.96%, evening shows saw 15.19%, while night shows performed the best with 20.94% occupancy.

The film's earnings saw a decline after setting unprecedented records in the previous weeks. In the first week, the war drama set the box office on fire, collecting Rs 224.25 crore. The strong run continued in its second week, adding another Rs 70 crore to the total collection.

Border 2 features Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan and Ahan Shetty in key roles. Reacting to the film's success, Sunny shared a thank-you post for his fans on Instagram. In the video, the actor was seen sitting on a rock in a snowy landscape.

He recited his dialogue from the film, saying, "Aawaz kahan tak gayi? Aapke dilo tak. Aapko meri Border bohot pasand aayi. (Where did the sound reach? To your hearts. You liked my Border very much.) Thank you very much. Love you all."

The side note read, "Meri, aapki, Hamari #Border2 ko itna pyaar dene ke liye, aap sab ko bohot. (Thank you all so much for giving so much love to mine, yours, ours, Border 2."

Border 2 is based on real-life events from the 1971 India-Pakistan war. The plot depicts the combined operations of the Indian Army, Air Force and Navy during the conflict. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, JP Dutta, Nidhi Dutta and Krishan Kumar, it is the spiritual sequel to JP Dutta's 1997 blockbuster Border.