Rhea Chakraborty At NDTV Yuva: "I Wasn't Allowed To Grieve Sushant's Death"

At the NDTV Yuva 2025 Conclave session titled "Unbroken: Writing the Next Chapter", actress Rhea Chakraborty opened up about her grieving process following Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

She said, "I wasn't allowed to grieve. I don't think that my grieving process is complete. I don't think that I'm done grieving... I would like to keep my grief personal today. I am relatively happy. Happiness is a byproduct of intense trauma."

About Sushant Singh Rajput's Death

Sushant, 34, was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020, which sparked a huge controversy, with the investigation later handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Rhea Chakraborty's Legal Case Over Sushant's Death

Rhea Chakraborty and Sushant Singh Rajput dated from early 2019 until shortly before his untimely death in June 2020. They were often spotted together, while Rhea penned heartfelt birthday posts for him on social media.

Background

Rhea Chakraborty's legal ordeal began after the tragic death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput on June 14, 2020. Initially, his death was ruled a suicide, but soon controversies arose, involving multiple investigations by central agencies.

In July 2020, Sushant's father filed an FIR accusing Rhea of abetment to suicide, wrongful restraint, and financial fraud, among other charges. This FIR marked the beginning of intense legal scrutiny of Rhea and her family.

In August 2020, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) questioned Rhea and her brother regarding money laundering allegations linked to Sushant's death. The Supreme Court transferred the investigation to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) later that month, while the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) began probing alleged drug links. On 8 September 2020, Rhea was arrested by the NCB on charges of procuring drugs for Sushant and spent nearly a month in judicial custody until she was granted bail on 7 October 2020.

While these cases proceeded, Rhea also filed a counter FIR alleging fraudulent medical prescriptions involving Sushant's sisters and a doctor. The investigations involved multiple agencies and dragged on for years, with Rhea facing extensive public and media scrutiny.

Finally, on March 22, 2025, the CBI closed the case and gave Rhea Chakraborty a clean chit, concluding that Sushant's death was a suicide and ruling out foul play.

